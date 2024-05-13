TFWA AP: Singapore-based CoLab APAC to display expansion plans

Singapore-based brand distribution firm CoLab says it is embarking on a phase of expansion and innovation, which it will showcase at TFWA AP. Founded in 2022, CoLab supports the route-to-market and business development of high-potential wines and spirits brands across Asia Pacific in travel retail, domestic off-trade, and on-trade channels.

CoLab’s General Manager – APAC, Phil Sancto, has over 15 years of experience in the FMCG and wine and spirits industry.

The geographical expansion of CoLab signifies a pivotal moment for our company in the Asia Pacific region, said Sancto, adding: “There’s a raft of newness across our portfolio, from new whiskey and bourbons to channel-exclusive wines from established global names such as Domaines Paul Mas and ViñaSan Pedro, all of which bring something new to their respective categories and have the potential to drive growth.”

With warehousing facilities in both Singapore and the newly setup Australia hub, CoLab services nine export markets within Asia Pacific and continues to expand.

Latest appointment

CoLab recently appointed Muir Leggett as General Manager – Oceania, based out of Sydney Australia.

Muir has more than 18 years of experience in the liquor industry across Asia Pacific, and CoLabs said Muir has developed highly successful go-to-market strategies for a number of major Australian wine brands across channels spanning Global Travel Retail (GTR), e-commerce, On Premise and major FMCG retailers such as EDG, Aldi and Foodstuffs NZ.