TFWA AP: Singapore-based CoLab APAC to display expansion plans
By Benedict Evans |
Singapore-based brand distribution firm CoLab says it is embarking on a phase of expansion and innovation, which it will showcase at TFWA AP. Founded in 2022, CoLab supports the route-to-market and business development of high-potential wines and spirits brands across Asia Pacific in travel retail, domestic off-trade, and on-trade channels.
CoLab’s General Manager – APAC, Phil Sancto, has over 15 years of experience in the FMCG and wine and spirits industry.
The geographical expansion of CoLab signifies a pivotal moment for our company in the Asia Pacific region, said Sancto, adding: “There’s a raft of newness across our portfolio, from new whiskey and bourbons to channel-exclusive wines from established global names such as Domaines Paul Mas and ViñaSan Pedro, all of which bring something new to their respective categories and have the potential to drive growth.”
With warehousing facilities in both Singapore and the newly setup Australia hub, CoLab services nine export markets within Asia Pacific and continues to expand.
Latest appointment
CoLab recently appointed Muir Leggett as General Manager – Oceania, based out of Sydney Australia.
Muir has more than 18 years of experience in the liquor industry across Asia Pacific, and CoLabs said Muir has developed highly successful go-to-market strategies for a number of major Australian wine brands across channels spanning Global Travel Retail (GTR), e-commerce, On Premise and major FMCG retailers such as EDG, Aldi and Foodstuffs NZ.
“I am delighted to welcome Muir to the team and excited about the role he can play in strengthening our position as a champion of innovative and differentiated brands, alongside a highly efficient supply chain and route to market to support our retail partners,” noted Sancto.
Expanded partnerships
Exhibiting alongside CoLab will be CVH Spirits, showcasing premium spirits from: Bunnahabhain, one of the oldest Scottish distilleries; Deanston, the cotton mill turned whisky distillery; and Tobermory, which offers both single malt whiskies and gin.
In particular, Bunnahabhain is presenting the Fèis Ìle 2024 range, as well as its travel retail exclusive range which includes An Cladach, Eirigh Na Greine, and Cruach- Mhòna.
Heaven’s Door, a whisky collaboration with music icon Bob Dylan, will make its debut at TFWA AP. The whisky is sustainably-led; the distillery cultivates its own heirloom grains and recycles protein-rich mash from the fermentation process as feed for cattle on surrounding farms.
Presenting its first exclusive travel retail collection, the 1865 Voyager Collection, Viña San Pedro pays tribute to the brand’s oenological journey that began in 1865.
Elsewhere within TFWA AP, French producer Domaines Paul Mas will present its travel retail exclusive Astelia range, including a limited edition masterpiece hand-painted by artist Christophe Heymann.
Finally Penderyn, a Welsh whisky, will showcase its iconic Dragon Range. Attendees will be able to sample the three expressions from the Penderyn collection – Legend, Myth, and Celt. Additionally, the distillery will present Penderyn Faraday, a 1l bottle relaunched last year as a travel retail exclusive.
READ MORE: CoLab inks Asia travel retail distribution deal with Welsh whisky Penderyn
READ MORE: Nestlé Travel Retail International targets growth in Asia Pacific region at TFWA
READ MORE: Changes at the top for L’Oréal in APAC as Tao Zhang gives way to Jesus Abia
Most popularrss
-
Asia & Pacific,
OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators
-
Asia & Pacific,
IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami
-