TFWA AP: Victorinox announces new listings and fresh brand mission

Victorinox

The updated booth is also intended to bring to life Victorinox’s new ‘Made to be Prepared’ concept.

Lifestyle brand Victorinox has returned to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition for a second time, and announced plans for growth in Asia Pacific travel retail following a number of new listings and activations in the region.

Gloria Dix, Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales for Victorinox ,said: “We are eager to build on recent momentum in Asia Pacific to further increase the footprint of our core categories, Watches and Travel Gear Essentials, in Hainan and other key high traffic locations.

Core travel retail

Victorinox says its new 31.5sq m booth at TFWA AP will showcase its commitment to excellence, and highlight novelties including the AiroxAdvanced and extended Spectra 3.0 luggage lines, as well as other travel gear accessories.

It’s exciting to be returning to TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition with an enhanced presence that allows us to effectively showcase our new ‘Made to be Prepared’ concept and our smart, masterful product portfolio that prepares consumers for everyday challenges,” added Dix.

Victorinox bestsellers

The lifestyle brand is also highlighting its bestselling I.N.O.X Chrono, Journey 1884 and new Victorinox Dive Pro timepieces, which will be on show alongside the iconic Swiss Army Knife.

This new concept focus was on show at TFWA, with an engraving station where visitors able to personalise a Swiss Army Knife scale or Travel Gear ID tag.

Dive Pro

 Each of the ISO 6425 certified diver’s watches is tested for a water resistance of 300 meters and is sand, dirt, impact, and vibration resistant.

The Victorinox Dive Pro is available in a variety of material and color combinations, and features two types of movement: the Ronda 715 quartz; and the new Sellita SW 220-1 automatic.

The latter has a 38-hour power reserve and a day and date display with quick setting.

Victorinox Dive Pro

A clear dial with oversized dots and hands that glow in two colors means the timepiece is easily readable in low-light conditions, and the quartz watches have the protected screw-down crown at 3 o’clock, and the automatic ones at 4 o’clock.

Both crowns are easily adjusted with gloves.

The bezel has a unidirectional mechanism, notches for a better grip, and a 20-minute gradation for diving safety.

The Victorinox Dive Pro is available with cases made of steel or titanium, both manufactured in Victorinox’s own Watch Competence Center, located in Delémont, Switzerland.

New listings and activations

Victorinox has recorded a positive start to 2024 having secured listings for its I.N.O.X Chrono/I.N.O.X Mechanical watches and travel accessories Edge Backpack on three major Chinese international airlines, in addition to running a series of activations for Chinese New Year.

To capitalise on the key Chinese New Year gifting opportunity and raise brand awareness, Victorinox ran special promotions at China Duty Free Group’s Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex, which allowed shoppers to purchase a festive Year of the Dragon pocket knife gift set.

