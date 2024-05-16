Visitors to the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore are still being counted, but the management committee has revealed that the final figure is likely set to ‘overachieve on 2019 levels’.

Key figures revealed at the TFWA closing press conference earlier today show the event attracted 234 exhibiting companies (versus 200 in 2023), across 9,700 sqm of floor space – 75 of those were new or returning.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Conference drew more than 1,500 delegates, there were 1,312 pre-arranged meetings through the ONE2ONE services, and 15 companies participated in i.lab Asia. [Information on category/sectors participation to come].

The networking events were just as as popular. The Welcome Cocktail drew 1,181 guests – a record for Singapore and up on last year’s figure of 2023.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge had over 600 guests each evening and last night’s Singapore Social Club ‘full moon party’ welcomed 650 guests – another Singapore record.

Following the news broken by TRBusiness that this year’s MEADFA Conference is heading to Abu Dhabi from 17-19 November, TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen revealed that the venue will be the Fairmont Abu Dhabi.

During the press conference, Juul-Mortensen once again pressed the need to address the issue of the continued lack of reliable consistent market data that is accessible to all.

“There is plenty of data within the industry but there is also a deep reluctance to share it widely,” he said during his opening address at the conference on Monday. “DF&TR’s failure to collaborate on this crucial point leaves our market intelligence stuck in the digital dark ages.

“This data deficit robs us of credibility when we lobby to defend our industry we cannot quantify the market and show how it underpins the travel ecosystem.”

This year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is Erik Juul-Mortensen’s last in his capacity as President. He will serve in the role until December, with the election to take place in Paris the same month.

Willing candidates, including members of the Management Committee, as well as any prospective candidates from outside the Management Committee, will be invited to submit their candidacy in due course.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to get to know so many wonderful people and to see not only TFWA grow but the industry too,” he said. “Cannes will be my last appearance.”

Additionally, Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo announced his retirement from the TFWA Management Committee.

