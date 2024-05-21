TFWA Asia Pacific visitors reach 93% of record 2019 levels; 2025 dates revealed

2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference

A total of 3,126 visitors attended the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference. Photo: TFWA Press Office.

The final visitor tally for the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, which took place last week (from 12-16 May) in Singapore, clocked in at 3,126, the association has confirmed.

It represents a welcome rise on the 3,029 visitors who attended in 2023, but dashed hopes that the number was likely set to ‘overachieve on 2019 levels’, as stated in the event’s closing press conference.

This year’s figure represents almost 93% (approx.92.8%) of the record 3,367 delegates who visited the Singapore show in 2019.

“As we mark our 40th anniversary, the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference has been a resounding success,” said Erik Juul-Mortensen, TFWA President.

“The week got off to a great start with the Welcome Cocktail at Gardens by the Bay, and throughout the event there has been an electric atmosphere – all of those here have been in remarkable spirits.

“We are very pleased with what we have seen and the buzz we have all felt. The large number of attendees from all corners of the world coming together to do business has been very gratifying.”

2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference

The exhibition opened on an energetic note with a traditional dragon dance ceremony. Photo: TFWA Press Office.

He continued: “The conference speakers were an inspiration and the new format to the conference layout proved to be highly engaging, while the quality of the exhibition was outstanding. As always, our team worked tirelessly to ensure a memorable event for all delegates, and we are grateful for the support from our partners and sponsors.

“This event will be a tough act to follow later this year in Cannes, but we are delighted to have set the bar so high, and we look forward to seeing you all again at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in October.”

Dates for 2025 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference revealed

DF&TR stakeholders can waste no time in getting organised for next year’s summit.

2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference

Save the dates for next year’s event: 11-15 May, 2025. Photo: TFWA Press Office.

The 2025 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference will take place from 11-15 May at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. Further details will be announced in due time.

“TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference has proven time and again to be one of the key highlights of the duty free and travel retail calendar,” said Juul-Mortensen.

“The 2025 event promises to be yet another invaluable opportunity for the industry to come together and is most certainly not to be missed. TFWA looks forward to welcoming industry friends and colleagues back to Singapore once again next year.”

The TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is set to take place in Singapore through to 2026.

image description

