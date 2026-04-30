TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026

TFWA has announced the full programme for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026, taking place in Singapore from 10–14 May.

This year’s event includes conference sessions, workshops, exhibition activity and networking opportunities, with around 3,000 visitors expected, including airports, airlines, cruise lines and other duty free and travel retail stores.

A record 58 airports are pre-registered, TFWA confirmed, alongside strong retailer participation from across the region and beyond.

Nearly 200 companies will exhibit at the show, which will feature a revised layout aimed at improving navigation and connection.

This year’s exhibition will be organised into category-focused “Worlds,” including Beauty, Fashion & Accessories, Wines & Spirits, Confectionery & Fine Food, as well as Innovation, Launchpad and Taste of the World.

The conference will open with a keynote from TFWA President Sarah Branquinho. Other speakers include APTRA President Sunil Tuli; Kishore Mahbubani; Professor Hyunjin Kim (INSEAD); and chef Akira Back.

Launchpad, a new highlight for 2026, will provide an additional platform to showcase emerging and innovative brands. The 2026 exhibitors include Aeeve, Bujairami, Glow, Haruharu Wonder, Kreayon, Orlov Paris, Pana Dora Sweden, Semi di Lino and Yusuf Bhai.

Image Credit: TFWA

Also new this year is the experience-led Taste of the World concept, which will include high-profile activations and live demonstrations from chefs including Akira Back and Janice Wong, as well as participants from the Netflix series Culinary Class Wars.

Branquinho commented: “TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference continues to evolve in line with the changing dynamics of our industry. The 2026 programme has been designed to deliver a strong balance of innovation and opportunity, ensuring delegates can engage with the key trends shaping our sector while building valuable connections across the global travel retail community.”

Changi Airport Group returns as Official Host, with support from the City of Singapore and the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. Key partners include China Duty Free Group (Diamond), Avolta (Platinum), Lindt, Mondelez and SKROSS.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge will again serve as a central meeting space, led by Qatar Duty Free as Main Partner, supported by beverage brands including Heineken, Moutai, Liviko Crafter’s, Siberian Express Vodka by Solex Group, Herita Wines and Masi Agricola.

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