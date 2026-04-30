TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026

By Trbusiness Editor |

TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition Conference 2026

A record 58 airports are pre-registered.

TFWA has announced the full programme for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026, taking place in Singapore from 10–14 May.

This year’s event includes conference sessions, workshops, exhibition activity and networking opportunities, with around 3,000 visitors expected, including airports, airlines, cruise lines and other duty free and travel retail stores.

A record 58 airports are pre-registered, TFWA confirmed, alongside strong retailer participation from across the region and beyond.

Nearly 200 companies will exhibit at the show, which will feature a revised layout aimed at improving navigation and connection.

This year’s exhibition will be organised into category-focused “Worlds,” including Beauty, Fashion & Accessories, Wines & Spirits, Confectionery & Fine Food, as well as Innovation, Launchpad and Taste of the World.

The conference will open with a keynote from TFWA President Sarah Branquinho. Other speakers include APTRA President Sunil Tuli; Kishore Mahbubani; Professor Hyunjin Kim (INSEAD); and chef Akira Back.

Launchpad, a new highlight for 2026, will provide an additional platform to showcase emerging and innovative brands. The 2026 exhibitors include Aeeve, Bujairami, Glow, Haruharu Wonder, Kreayon, Orlov Paris, Pana Dora Sweden, Semi di Lino and Yusuf Bhai.

Image Credit: TFWA
Sarah Branquinho

TFWA President Sarah Branquinho (pictured) will deliver the keynote at the 2026 conference.

Also new this year is the experience-led Taste of the World concept, which will include high-profile activations and live demonstrations from chefs including Akira Back and Janice Wong, as well as participants from the Netflix series Culinary Class Wars.

Branquinho commented: “TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference continues to evolve in line with the changing dynamics of our industry. The 2026 programme has been designed to deliver a strong balance of innovation and opportunity, ensuring delegates can engage with the key trends shaping our sector while building valuable connections across the global travel retail community.”

Changi Airport Group returns as Official Host, with support from the City of Singapore and the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. Key partners include China Duty Free Group (Diamond), Avolta (Platinum), Lindt, Mondelez and SKROSS.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge will again serve as a central meeting space, led by Qatar Duty Free as Main Partner, supported by beverage brands including Heineken, Moutai, Liviko Crafter’s, Siberian Express Vodka by Solex Group, Herita Wines and Masi Agricola.

READ NEXT: APTRA to host AGM and Networking Lunch during TFWA Singapore show

READ NEXT: TFWA Singapore summit 2026: What’s new and who’s attending

READ NEXT: TFWA talks APAC show evolution strategy as registration opens

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Statistics

Learnings from APTRA conference: go hybrid and dissect spirits

Image Credit: APTRA India is one of the few bright spots for the global travel retail channel...

image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
Europe

ARI secures Victoria Beckham Eyewear debut in travel retail

Image Credit: ARI Aer Rianta International (ARI) has secured the global travel retail debut...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
2026 MEADFA Conference to be held in Rabat, Morocco 15-17 November Middle East
image description
La Martiniquaise-Bardinet introduces TREX LABEL 5 8 Year Old whisky International
image description
ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push Europe
image description
JFK T8 $125m commercial programme revamp unveiled with duty-free by Dufry The Americas
image description
Solex Group rolls out Siberian Express vodka to Indian travel retail doors Indian Sub Cont
image description
On location: IQOS and Devialet bring ‘Soundsorial Design’ to Milan Channel News
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR drives Asia growth with Transaction Zone rollout Asia & Pacific
image description
Classic hopefuls line up at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend Other Stores
image description
China Trading Desk launches China Marketing AI Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte returns to ICN with DF1 concession opening Asia & Pacific
right