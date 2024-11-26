The Macallan launches TIME : SPACE pop-up at Changi Airport

The Macallan is celebrating its 200th anniversary of whisky mastery and craftsmanship by releasing TIME : SPACE COLLECTION, comprising two unique releases to recognise this special milestone, and spotlighting the collection at Singapore Changi Airport.

The collection, which was previously unveiled during The Heart of The Spirit immersive event in Singapore in September, is now available in Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall, supported with an eye-catching pop-up that will highlight both the TIME : SPACE Mastery and The Macallan Colour Collection, the brand’s travel exclusive range of exceptional age statement whiskies.

The pop-up, in collaboration with Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore, will run from 13 November 2024 to 12 January 2025.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director, Edrington Global Travel Retail said: “This year is truly an exceptional year for all of us at The Macallan. For two centuries, we have committed to the mastery of wood and spirit and have honed our craftsmanship to the point of perfection; and we will continue to do so in the years to come.

Together with our longstanding partners at Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore, we are thrilled to share this momentous occasion with travellers from around the world and immerse them in the rich history, heart and spirit of The Macallan.”

Consumer touchpoints in the pop-up include an engaging and immersive virtual reality experience – The Heart of the Spirit – that invites customers to discover more about The Macallan through a state-of-the-art headset as well as other dedicated brand discovery areas.

Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions, Changi Airport Group, said: “We are honoured to have The Macallan launch their first TIME : SPACE Collection pop-up in Southeast Asia at Changi Airport.

Unique and memorable retail experiences are a quintessential part of the Changi Experience, and we hope that travellers who visit this activation will be truly taken on a journey back in time to encounter and celebrate the finest of what The Macallan has to offer.”

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director, Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “We are glad to celebrate this special occasion with The Macallan, who has been a wonderful partner in giving our customers the very best in terms of product and brand experiences.

The Macallan TIME : SPACE Collection Pop-up is an interactive outpost that is not only magnificent but holds great significance to the brand, and we are thrilled for our customers traversing through the airport to immerse themselves in the brand story and savour the exceptional whisky from The Macallan for themselves.”

