The Macallan launches TIME : SPACE pop-up at Changi Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The pop-up, in collaboration with Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore, will run from 13 November 2024 to 12 January 2025.

The Macallan is celebrating its 200th anniversary of whisky mastery and craftsmanship by releasing TIME : SPACE COLLECTION, comprising two unique releases to recognise this special milestone, and spotlighting the collection at Singapore Changi Airport.

The collection, which was previously unveiled during The Heart of The Spirit immersive event in Singapore in September, is now available in Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall, supported with an eye-catching pop-up that will highlight both the TIME : SPACE Mastery and The Macallan Colour Collection, the brand’s travel exclusive range of exceptional age statement whiskies.

The pop-up, in collaboration with Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore, will run from 13 November 2024 to 12 January 2025.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director, Edrington Global Travel Retail said: “This year is truly an exceptional year for all of us at The Macallan. For two centuries, we have committed to the mastery of wood and spirit and have honed our craftsmanship to the point of perfection; and we will continue to do so in the years to come.

Together with our longstanding partners at Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore, we are thrilled to share this momentous occasion with travellers from around the world and immerse them in the rich history, heart and spirit of The Macallan.”

Consumer touchpoints in the pop-up include an engaging and immersive virtual reality experience – The Heart of the Spirit – that invites customers to discover more about The Macallan through a state-of-the-art headset as well as other dedicated brand discovery areas.

Consumers will also enjoy unique gifting rituals whenever a purchase is made and have a chance to taste some exclusive whiskies at this pop-up.

Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions, Changi Airport Group, said: “We are honoured to have The Macallan launch their first TIME : SPACE Collection pop-up in Southeast Asia at Changi Airport.

Unique and memorable retail experiences are a quintessential part of the Changi Experience, and we hope that travellers who visit this activation will be truly taken on a journey back in time to encounter and celebrate the finest of what The Macallan has to offer.”

The pop-up will also carry the travel exclusive The Macallan Colour Collection, five age statements single malt Scotch whiskies that comprise the 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 Years Old, and other prestige products such as The Macallan M Collection.

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director, Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “We are glad to celebrate this special occasion with The Macallan, who has been a wonderful partner in giving our customers the very best in terms of product and brand experiences.

The Macallan TIME : SPACE Collection Pop-up is an interactive outpost that is not only magnificent but holds great significance to the brand, and we are thrilled for our customers traversing through the airport to immerse themselves in the brand story and savour the exceptional whisky from The Macallan for themselves.”

READ MORE: The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

READ MORE: The Macallan embarks on a journey through history with new whiskies

READ MORE: Changi Airport & Lotte Duty Free host third World of Wines and Spirits event

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Hot Diamonds promotes 'aggressive saving' approach for jewellery in GTR

Hot Diamonds has entered into GTR its 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set Jewellery, exclusive to...

image description image description
Europe

Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient

Overall tourist expenditure across Europe is projected to rise 10.3% in 2024 to reach €719.7...

image description image description
International

Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships

Specialist perfume & cosmetics distributor Beaute Luxe, led by travel retail veteran David...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Samsonite eyes strategic growth in Southeast Asia airport retail Asia & Pacific
image description
Nuxe continues growth trajectory with new ranges and GTR activations International
image description
MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates Middle East
image description
MEADFA: AUH duty free offering constantly adapting Middle East
image description
Coccinelle plans more travel retail doors to end 2024 amid strong 9m results International
image description
DFS to shutter first European downtown store at Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice International
image description
Nemiroff expands football sponsorship with West Ham partnership Europe
image description
The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask arrives as GTR exclusive International
image description
Suntory Global Spirits: Conversation is key to converting shoppers International
image description
WHSmith’s Travel division reports 11% increase in full-year 2024 revenue International
right