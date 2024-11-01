The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

The Macallan has opened its latest experiential retail space in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) – a new shop-in-shop at CDF Sanya International Duty Free City.

The new concept store was created in collaboration with Jamie Fobert, the internationally acclaimed architect whose portfolio includes iconic designs such as Venice’s historic Fondaco dei Tedeschi and London’s National Portrait Gallery extension.

Visitors are welcomed by a wave wall design inspired by the rolling hills of The Macallan Distillery rooftop and a copper installation inspired by the distinctively small stills used in the whisky-making process.

An Albariza stone wall behind the bar pays homage to the fertile soil of Jerez, Spain, the birthplace of the sherry that enriches The Macallan’s signature oak casks.

The store also features the aromatic scent of wild herb infusions, which contribute to a holistic, nature-inspired experience.

Guests are invited to fully engage with the brand’s ethos through a range of interactive experiences.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director, Edrington Global Travel Retail commented: “The opening of The Macallan Shop-in-Shop at Haitang Bay represents an important step in our ongoing quest to deliver exceptional standalone retail experiences in travel retail.

With innovative design and points of interaction, our Shop-in-Shop offers Chinese consumers an opportunity to learn about our brand’s rich heritage and deep ties to nature in a truly immersive space. Our partnership with CDFG underscores our shared commitment to retail excellence and our long-term confidence in the China market.”

The store’s design brings to life ‘The Six Pillars’—the cornerstones of The Macallan’s whisky-making tradition—through a curated blend of visual, olfactory, tactile, and sampling elements.

In addition to whisky exploration, the store offers bespoke services such as guided tastings, available via online reservation, as well as custom gift-wrapping services and personalised whisky recommendations.

Luke Chang, President of CDFG commented: “The opening of The Macallan Shop-in-Shop at CDF Sanya International Duty Free City marks another milestone in our strong partnership with The Macallan, highlighting our shared vision of delivering unique and exceptional shopping experiences for consumers.”

READ MORE: The Macallan embarks on a journey through history with new whiskies

READ MORE: Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024