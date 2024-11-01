The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

By Benedict Evans |

The immersive space offers visitors a multi-sensory journey that transports them to the heart of The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland.

The Macallan has opened its latest experiential retail space in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) – a new shop-in-shop at CDF Sanya International Duty Free City.

The new concept store was created in collaboration with Jamie Fobert, the internationally acclaimed architect whose portfolio includes iconic designs such as Venice’s historic Fondaco dei Tedeschi and London’s National Portrait Gallery extension.

Visitors are welcomed by a wave wall design inspired by the rolling hills of The Macallan Distillery rooftop and a copper installation inspired by the distinctively small stills used in the whisky-making process.

An Albariza stone wall behind the bar pays homage to the fertile soil of Jerez, Spain, the birthplace of the sherry that enriches The Macallan’s signature oak casks.

The store also features the aromatic scent of wild herb infusions, which contribute to a holistic, nature-inspired experience.

Guests are invited to fully engage with the brand’s ethos through a range of interactive experiences.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director, Edrington Global Travel Retail commented: “The opening of The Macallan Shop-in-Shop at Haitang Bay represents an important step in our ongoing quest to deliver exceptional standalone retail experiences in travel retail.

With innovative design and points of interaction, our Shop-in-Shop offers Chinese consumers an opportunity to learn about our brand’s rich heritage and deep ties to nature in a truly immersive space. Our partnership with CDFG underscores our shared commitment to retail excellence and our long-term confidence in the China market.”

The store’s design brings to life ‘The Six Pillars’—the cornerstones of The Macallan’s whisky-making tradition—through a curated blend of visual, olfactory, tactile, and sampling elements.

The Macallan shop-in-shop offers a comprehensive range of its iconic single malt whiskies, including the travel exclusive Colour Collection, limited editions such as The Harmony Collection, and TIME: SPACE Mastery.

In addition to whisky exploration, the store offers bespoke services such as guided tastings, available via online reservation, as well as custom gift-wrapping services and personalised whisky recommendations.

Luke Chang, President of CDFG commented: “The opening of The Macallan Shop-in-Shop at CDF Sanya International Duty Free City marks another milestone in our strong partnership with The Macallan, highlighting our shared vision of delivering unique and exceptional shopping experiences for consumers.”

READ MORE: The Macallan embarks on a journey through history with new whiskies

READ MORE: Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion

Vienna Airport (VIE) will release an expression of interest (EOI) with a view to inviting bids...

image description image description
International

Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim

DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
L’Oréal TRAPAC to open first Aesop store in Hainan Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Sustainability Week 2024 welcomes Silver Sponsor Kellanova GTR International
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor International
image description
Liquid Death grows UK footprint with WHSmith Travel stores listings Europe
image description
Starboard Luxury introduces Bulgari boutique on Ritz-Carlton yacht Ilma International
image description
Byredo opens first Americas travel retail counter at John F. Kennedy Airport The Americas
image description
2.0 & Partners unveils Chinese Excellence Academy e-learning platform Europe
image description
3Sixty Duty Free awarded seven-year retail contract at Newark Liberty Airport The Americas
image description
Lagardère SA posts solid Q3 growth driven by its travel retail division International
image description
Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi Asia & Pacific
right