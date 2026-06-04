The Shilla DF Singapore launches ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign at Changi

Image Credit: The Shilla DF The Shilla Duty Free Singapore is aiming to drive shopper engagement and conversion during the peak summer travel period with the launch of its new ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign across Singapore Changi Airport.

Running until 15 July, the promotion combines exclusive rewards, promotional savings and limited-edition Disney-themed merchandise to encourage travellers to explore The Shilla Duty Free’s extensive beauty and fragrance offer across all four airport terminals.

At the heart of the campaign is a ‘Catch & Win’ activation, available at transit stores in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4. Designed to boost interaction and footfall, the mechanic offers travellers guaranteed prizes, including instant discount vouchers and shopping rewards, with no minimum spend required.

The retailer is also offering shoppers S$20 off purchases of S$300 or more across its stores, with customers able to combine the discount with rewards earned through the Catch & Win promotion to maximise value.

Adding a collectible element to the campaign, The Shilla Duty Free has partnered with Disney to offer exclusive Mickey & Friends tote bags through a purchase-with-purchase mechanic. Available in two summer-themed designs, the limited-edition bags can be purchased for S$9.90 with any qualifying transaction while stocks last.

Travellers who follow The Shilla Duty Free Singapore on Instagram or Xiaohongshu can also redeem an exclusive Mickey-themed sticker at the Catch & Win stations, further extending the campaign’s social media engagement strategy.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of experiential retail and reward-led activations within the airport environment, with retailers increasingly using gamification, exclusive merchandise and digital engagement to strengthen connections with travellers and encourage spend. Image Credit: The Shilla DF