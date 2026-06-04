The Shilla DF Singapore launches ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign at Changi

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: The Shilla DF
The Shilla DF Singapore launches ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign at Changi

The Shilla DF’s ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign is running until 15 July.

The Shilla Duty Free Singapore is aiming to drive shopper engagement and conversion during the peak summer travel period with the launch of its new ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign across Singapore Changi Airport.

Running until 15 July, the promotion combines exclusive rewards, promotional savings and limited-edition Disney-themed merchandise to encourage travellers to explore The Shilla Duty Free’s extensive beauty and fragrance offer across all four airport terminals.

At the heart of the campaign is a ‘Catch & Win’ activation, available at transit stores in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4. Designed to boost interaction and footfall, the mechanic offers travellers guaranteed prizes, including instant discount vouchers and shopping rewards, with no minimum spend required.

The retailer is also offering shoppers S$20 off purchases of S$300 or more across its stores, with customers able to combine the discount with rewards earned through the Catch & Win promotion to maximise value.

Adding a collectible element to the campaign, The Shilla Duty Free has partnered with Disney to offer exclusive Mickey & Friends tote bags through a purchase-with-purchase mechanic. Available in two summer-themed designs, the limited-edition bags can be purchased for S$9.90 with any qualifying transaction while stocks last.

Travellers who follow The Shilla Duty Free Singapore on Instagram or Xiaohongshu can also redeem an exclusive Mickey-themed sticker at the Catch & Win stations, further extending the campaign’s social media engagement strategy.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of experiential retail and reward-led activations within the airport environment, with retailers increasingly using gamification, exclusive merchandise and digital engagement to strengthen connections with travellers and encourage spend.

Image Credit: The Shilla DF
The Shilla DF Singapore launches ‘Sun-Kissed Summer’ campaign at Changi

The Shilla Duty Free has partnered with Disney to offer exclusive Mickey & Friends tote bags through a purchase-with-purchase mechanic.

The campaign also provides a platform for The Shilla Duty Free to spotlight its portfolio of prestige beauty, skincare, makeup and fragrance brands, alongside a range of travel retail exclusives, during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

READ MORE: The Shilla Duty Free launches Summer Catch & Win at Singapore Changi

READ MORE: Shilla Duty Free sees profitability return in Q1 2026

READ MORE: The Shilla Duty Free partners with Line Friends Brown for campaign at HKIA

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties including relaunched Kiss Kiss

Image Credit: Guerlain French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Riga Airport selects partners for wide-ranging commercial tender Europe
image description
China's outbound travellers are changing; knowing their nuances is key Asia & Pacific
image description
Nieuport Aviation opens walkthrough duty-free store at Billy Bishop Airport The Americas
image description
Final chance for delegate discounts; Hotel booking deadline 31 May International
image description
Bateel: Leverage luxury gifting to solve category fatigue in travel retail Asia & Pacific
image description
William Grant & Sons invites travellers to visit Hendrick’s Anotherland International
image description
Freixenet launches Freixenet Solare Alcohol-free International
image description
Walker’s launches new Sticky Toffee Shortbread Rounds sharing bags International
image description
Adani and Sentipede partner to unlock retail insights about 25% of India’s air passengers Asia & Pacific
image description
APTRA North Asia Forum date revealed; Anne Kavanagh promoted to MD Asia & Pacific
right