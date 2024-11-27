The Shilla Duty Free launches ‘Guerlain Ultimate Boutique’ at Incheon Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The Guerlain Ultimate Boutique is located at Gate 252 in the East Wing of Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2.

The Shilla Duty Free has introduced the world’s first Guerlain Ultimate Boutique within a global duty free store setting. Located in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2, this exclusive ‘Guerlain Ultimate Boutique’ marks the brand’s highest-level retail experience, presented for the first time at any airport worldwide.

A heritage perfume house and flagship brand of luxury group LVMH, Guerlain is set to introduce its high-end haircare line alongside its premium fragrance collection for the first time in South Korea duty free.

At the Ultimate Boutique, travellers will discover exclusive duty free products, including Guerlain’s ‘Abeille Royale Hair Care’—a hair and scalp treatment line formulated with Guerlain’s signature honey blend— as well as the acclaimed fragrance collection ‘L’Art & La Matière’— a collection of olfactory masterpieces crafted by the hands of Guerlain Perfumers.

The boutique also offers personalised skincare consultations using advanced skin diagnostic devices, alongside engraving services for initials or messages on selected products.

In addition, customers can curate a unique fragrance experience through the ‘Parfumerie d’Art’ service, where they may choose plates, codes, and threads to create a bespoke L’Art & La Matière scent.

Shoppers will receive a special holiday season gift to celebrate the grand opening: a limited-edition Christmas wreath adorned with Guerlain’s iconic bee emblem.

