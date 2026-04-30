The Shilla Duty Free launches Summer Catch & Win at Singapore Changi

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free
The Shilla Duty Free Summer Catch Win campaign Singapore Changi

The retailer’s campaign features a guaranteed prize for every qualifying entry.

The Shilla Duty Free has launched a Summer Catch & Win campaign at Singapore Changi Airport, featuring guaranteed prizes, instant-use return vouchers, and exclusive offers for transit passengers. 

The retailer described the initiative as a great opportunity for travellers to make additional savings on top of duty free prices for premium beauty and fragrance products.

Running until 27 May 2026, the activation provides shoppers spending S$250 (US$195) or more in a single transaction with access to the Catch & Win game-based mechanic that guarantees a prize.

However, in order to drive early participation during the Labour Day travel period, The Shilla Duty Free has temporarily removed the minimum spend requirement until 3 May, after which the S$250 threshold will be reinstated.

Rewards are issued as return vouchers, redeemable immediately within the same shopping trip, with values ranging up to S$200 (US$156) per terminal. Lower-tier vouchers include S$10 and S$20 denominations, each tied to subsequent minimum spend thresholds.

In parallel, transit and transfer passengers can also enjoy a S$10 discount on purchases of at least S$100. Eligibility is contingent on presentation of both inbound and outbound boarding passes, and the offer is limited to participating stores.

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