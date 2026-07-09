Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free is celebrating its ninth anniversary at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) with the Shilla Lucky No. 9 Party campaign, running until 17 September.

The event incorporates new brand introductions, exclusive product launches, interactive experiences and shopper rewards across the retailer’s East Hall beauty stores at HKIA.

Centred on the theme “Bloom & Shine”, the campaign features in-store installations, brand experiences and promotional offers designed to enhance the shopping experience across skincare, makeup, fragrance and personal care.

A key highlight is the global airport premiere of Hermès Parfum & Beauté’s new fragrance, Barénia Pleine Fleur, which is being unveiled exclusively at BEAUTY&YOU.

The anniversary campaign also marks the debut of four L’Oréal Group beauty brands at BEAUTY&YOU. Prada Beauty has introduced its makeup collection at the East Hall South Store, while Kérastase has launched haircare counters in both the East Hall South and East Hall North stores.

Aesop has rolled out its fragrance and body care range at the East Hall South Store, and SkinCeuticals has opened at the East Hall North Store.

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

The Shilla Lucky No. 9 Party campaign includes what is described as a four-station sensory exploration journey. Large-scale floral displays have been installed at the entrances to the East Hall South and East Hall North boutiques.

A flower shop-inspired activation invites travellers to visit the “Pick Your Exclusive Bloom” zone. Visitors who follow any of BEAUTY&YOU’s official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, Xiaohongshu or WeChat receive a scented floral card and a HK$50 (US$6.37) shopping voucher. Travellers can also create a personalised souvenir scented bouquet.

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

As part of the anniversary promotion, travellers who present a personal item or document displaying the number nine – including a passport, ID card, electronic boarding pass, phone number or date of birth – receive a complimentary deluxe beauty gift.

Participating brands include Augustinus Bader, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Caudalie, Cellcosmet, Estée Lauder, Fresh, Givenchy Beauty, M·A·C, Make Up For Ever, Michael Kors Fragrance and Rituals.

The campaign also features a programme of pop-ups, such as the Prada Beauty summer market-themed activation, where visitors receive exclusive sticker sheets and qualifying purchases receive a limited-edition Prada Cabas Bag.

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

To support the BEAUTY&YOU 9th Anniversary campaign, a number of leading beauty brands are showcasing hero products and exclusive gift sets.

Finally, BEAUTY&YOU is also running a “Bloom Flash Sale”, offering discounts of up to 60% on selected beauty products, complemented by tiered spend-and-redeem rewards and GWP offers.

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