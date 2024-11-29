The Shilla Duty Free opens cosmetics and liquor stores at Incheon T2

The Shilla Duty Free has announced the opening of its latest Cosmetics and Perfume store and Liquor store at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport.

Opened alongside the Cosmetics & Perfume store, the Liquor store covers 436sq m and presents approximately 200 brands of liquor, tobacco, and food.

As The Shilla Duty Free’s largest liquor store at Incheon International Airport, it exclusively features high-value products and aged whiskies.

Exclusively available at this store among domestic duty-free shops are: Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne; Fettercairn 200th Anniversary Set; and Dalmore DCC 1971.

Additionally, major liquor brands such as Ballantine’s and Royal Salute are readily available at flagship stores closest to the departure area.

The Shilla Duty Free’s liquor flagship store, which opened in July on the west side of Terminal 2, features exclusive products like Balvenie 11-Year Hungarian Cask and 50-Year.

To commemorate the opening, the liquor store is offering up to 30% discounts on popular items per brand and providing complimentary gifts such as whiskey glasses, travel trunks, and backpacks based on purchases.

Moreover, The Shilla Duty Free is hosting a Lucky Draw event to award prizes through a lottery to celebrate the store opening.

This lottery event, targeting all departing passengers using Terminal 2, offers prizes such as discount coupons and ‘S Rewards,’ which can be used like cash.

The Lucky Draw event is available for participation at the flagship stores on the east and west sides immediately after departure screening until the end of the year. Shilla noted it may conclude early if supplies are exhausted.

The store is organised into ‘Trendy Perfumes’ and ‘Makeup Brand Zones,’ allowing customers to explore new and the latest popular brands simultaneously.

The Cosmetics & Perfume main store boasts the most extensive assortment of niche perfume brands at Terminal 2.

To cater to customers seeking unique fragrances, the store features 16 popular niche perfume brands, including: Jo Malone London; Diptyque; Byredo, and Le Labo, enabling customers to find and purchase their preferred scents.

To celebrate the store opening, ‘Creed’ and ‘Acqua di Parma’ are conducting exclusive promotions, offering complimentary gifts to purchasing customers.

Additionally, numerous exclusive products are available at this store, such as: Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a French niche perfume brand by a world-renowned master perfumer, L’Artisan Parfumeur; Chloe Atelier des Fleurs; and Penhaligon’s, available exclusively at The Shilla Duty Free in Incheon International Airport.

Furthermore, The Shilla Duty Free is introducing the French niche perfume brands Les Eaux Primordiales and Perroy Parfum for the first time in domestic duty-free shops through Incheon International Airport.

The ‘Makeup Brand Zone’ also features established renowned brands such as: Yves Saint Laurent; MAC; Tom Ford; Giorgio Armani; and Gucci, alongsidebrands like NARS and Valentino.

READ MORE: The Shilla Duty Free launches ‘Guerlain Ultimate Boutique’ at Incheon Airport

READ MORE: Travel Blue opens Incheon shop-in-shops with Shinsegae and Shilla

READ MORE: The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport