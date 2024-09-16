The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

The Shilla Duty Free TimeVallée Incheon Airport

The TimeVallée boutique is located in T1.

The Shilla Duty Free has opened its debut TimeVallée store in South Korea, at Seoul Incheon International Airport. The boutique is located in Terminal 1, near Gate 12 on the 3rd floor.

The store showcases a curated selection of timepieces from seven prestigious watch Maisons: Baume & Mercier, Breitling, IWC Shaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Tag Hauer.

Each watch Maison is presented in its own dedicated environment, carefully created to show off the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship. In addition to Piaget watches, the TimeVallée store also offers Piaget jewellery collections.

“The Shilla Duty Free is proud to announce its partnership with TimeVallée in bringing a prestigious retail concept to Incheon Airport,” noted Shilla Travel Retail Head of Merchandising Changha Shin.

“As a leading travel retailer under the Samsung Group umbrella, The Shilla Duty Free’s objective is to expand its offerings and provide travellers with an exceptional shopping experience with a Swiss touch.”

Following the successful opening of its first store in Daegu in 2021, TimeVallée’s new opening in Incheon Airport represents a significant milestone in the retail concept’s development in South Korea, according to The Shilla Duty Free.

The Shilla Duty Free TimeVallée store Incheon Airport

The TimeVallée store showcases a curated selection of timepieces from seven prestigious watch Maisons: Baume & Mercier, Breitling, IWC Shaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Tag Hauer, in addition to jewellery by Piaget.

Each TimeVallée multi-brand boutique incorpoates a high-end and welcoming atmosphere that encourages travellers and luxury shoppers to explore the world of watches and jewellery.

“This new destination aligns with South Korea’s high-class standards, a country renowned for its refined and modern approach to the shopping experience,” noted the travel retailer.

READ MORE: Shilla Duty Free launches Asia’s largest Chanel Summer Club at Incheon T2

READ MORE: Shilla Duty Free unveils new duty free stores at Incheon International Airport

READ MORE: Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Estée Lauder reports continued struggles in mainland China and GTR

The Estée Lauder Companies reported net sales of $15.61bn for the fiscal year ended 30 June...

image description image description
Europe

New C3 scanners receive another setback as 100ml rule returns

The latest amendments to the EU Aviation Security Regulation have introduced further restrictions...

image description image description
The Americas

MIA keeps busy with retail leasing activities amid ongoing capital projects

Miami International Airport (MIA) is engaged in several important duty free and travel retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
KingofReach.com strikes new deals with spirits and confectionery suppliers International
image description
Haleybrooke International inks agreement with Mauxion Selection The Americas
image description
Singapore PM sets timeline for Changi T5 build Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido Travel Retail leads global launch of Issey Miyake fragrance International
image description
Henkell Freixenet targets growth and premiumisation with NPD International
image description
DFD inks exclusive deal with Playmobil to grow its global travel retail business International
image description
Accolade Wines set to showcase product innovations at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Elizabeth Arden: Two 'blockbuster’ skincare releases to unveil in Cannes International
image description
MEADFA shares further details on Abu Dhabi conference programme Middle East
image description
Sekonda launches new fashion and dress watch styles ahead of TFWA International
right