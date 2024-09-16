The Shilla Duty Free has opened its debut TimeVallée store in South Korea, at Seoul Incheon International Airport. The boutique is located in Terminal 1, near Gate 12 on the 3rd floor.

The store showcases a curated selection of timepieces from seven prestigious watch Maisons: Baume & Mercier, Breitling, IWC Shaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Tag Hauer.

Each watch Maison is presented in its own dedicated environment, carefully created to show off the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship. In addition to Piaget watches, the TimeVallée store also offers Piaget jewellery collections.

“The Shilla Duty Free is proud to announce its partnership with TimeVallée in bringing a prestigious retail concept to Incheon Airport,” noted Shilla Travel Retail Head of Merchandising Changha Shin.

“As a leading travel retailer under the Samsung Group umbrella, The Shilla Duty Free’s objective is to expand its offerings and provide travellers with an exceptional shopping experience with a Swiss touch.”

Following the successful opening of its first store in Daegu in 2021, TimeVallée’s new opening in Incheon Airport represents a significant milestone in the retail concept’s development in South Korea, according to The Shilla Duty Free.

Each TimeVallée multi-brand boutique incorpoates a high-end and welcoming atmosphere that encourages travellers and luxury shoppers to explore the world of watches and jewellery.

“This new destination aligns with South Korea’s high-class standards, a country renowned for its refined and modern approach to the shopping experience,” noted the travel retailer.

