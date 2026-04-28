The Shilla Duty Free partners with Line Friends Brown for campaign at HKIA
By Trbusiness Editor |
BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free has launched a themed campaign with Line Friends at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), to mark the brand’s 15th anniversary. The initiative, titled “From BROWN to YOU – Pack the Joy at SHILLA”, runs until 6 July.
The campaign represents the first partnership between Line Friends and BEAUTY&YOU in Hong Kong, alongside the debut of the Line Friends Brown 15th anniversary celebrations across Hong Kong and Macau.
The partnership is said to offer travellers a one-stop shopping experience featuring photo opportunities, interactive surprises, and special collectibles.
Installations have been placed in the Level 7 Departures Hall near the north and south escalators, to increase visibility and passenger engagement post-immigration.
Additional elements have been introduced at the BEAUTY&YOU stores on Level 6 in the East Hall South near Gate 1 and East Hall North near Gate 5. Dedicated zones incorporate branded displays, digital screens and photo areas linked to the anniversary campaign.
Travellers who share content on selected social media platforms using campaign hashtags are eligible to receive limited-edition Line Friends Brown anniversary merchandise, including an anniversary handheld fan, subject to availability.
By following BEAUTY&YOU and Line Friends on Instagram, Facebook, Xiaohongshu or WeChat, travellers can receive an anniversary luggage sticker set and a HK$50 (US$6) shopping voucher and beauty gift coupon.
Retail incentives form part of the wider activation strategy. From 23 April, shoppers who spend HK$800 (US$102) or more are eligible to purchase the Line Friends Brown 15th Anniversary Special Edition Travel Kit for HK$159/US$20 (valued at HK$499/US$64).
The set includes travel accessories such as a passport holder, luggage strap and travel pouch. It will debut first at BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free stores at HKIA, before an online rollout via HKairportShop.com in mid-May.
Furthermore, travellers can enjoy discounts of up to 60% across more than 200 international beauty brands at BEAUTY&YOU, alongside fulfilment options including home delivery and arrival pick-up services.
READ NEXT: The Shilla Duty Free unveils Lunar New Year retail campaign at Changi Airport
READ NEXT: Shilla Duty Free focuses on profit recovery in Q1
READ NEXT: Coty Travel Retail launches Jil Sander at Changi Airport with Shilla
Most popularrss
-
Asia & Pacific,
Learnings from APTRA conference: go hybrid and dissect spirits
-
Asia & Pacific,
Gebr. Heinemann names Rajshree Dugar as new Asia Pacific CEO
-