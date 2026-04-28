BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free has launched a themed campaign with Line Friends at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), to mark the brand’s 15th anniversary. The initiative, titled “From BROWN to YOU – Pack the Joy at SHILLA”, runs until 6 July.

The campaign represents the first partnership between Line Friends and BEAUTY&YOU in Hong Kong, alongside the debut of the Line Friends Brown 15th anniversary celebrations across Hong Kong and Macau.

The partnership is said to offer travellers a one-stop shopping experience featuring photo opportunities, interactive surprises, and special collectibles.

Installations have been placed in the Level 7 Departures Hall near the north and south escalators, to increase visibility and passenger engagement post-immigration.

Additional elements have been introduced at the BEAUTY&YOU stores on Level 6 in the East Hall South near Gate 1 and East Hall North near Gate 5. Dedicated zones incorporate branded displays, digital screens and photo areas linked to the anniversary campaign.

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

Travellers who share content on selected social media platforms using campaign hashtags are eligible to receive limited-edition Line Friends Brown anniversary merchandise, including an anniversary handheld fan, subject to availability.

By following BEAUTY&YOU and Line Friends on Instagram, Facebook, Xiaohongshu or WeChat, travellers can receive an anniversary luggage sticker set and a HK$50 (US$6) shopping voucher and beauty gift coupon.

Retail incentives form part of the wider activation strategy. From 23 April, shoppers who spend HK$800 (US$102) or more are eligible to purchase the Line Friends Brown 15th Anniversary Special Edition Travel Kit for HK$159/US$20 (valued at HK$499/US$64).

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free

The set includes travel accessories such as a passport holder, luggage strap and travel pouch. It will debut first at BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free stores at HKIA, before an online rollout via HKairportShop.com in mid-May.

Furthermore, travellers can enjoy discounts of up to 60% across more than 200 international beauty brands at BEAUTY&YOU, alongside fulfilment options including home delivery and arrival pick-up services.

READ NEXT: The Shilla Duty Free unveils Lunar New Year retail campaign at Changi Airport

READ NEXT: Shilla Duty Free focuses on profit recovery in Q1

READ NEXT: Coty Travel Retail launches Jil Sander at Changi Airport with Shilla