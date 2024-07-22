The Singleton launches TR exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection

Scotch whisky brand The Singleton has revealed four new single malt whiskies, exclusive to travel retail, under the ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection.

The exclusive range features four distinctive whiskies: Radiant Spring Garden; Golden Autumn Orchard; Exotic Spice Grove; and Deep Forest Riches.

Craig Wilson, Master Blender for The Singleton, said: “This is one of the most exciting collections we have ever worked on. A flavour-first whisky that lets us push the boundaries of our craft. I’m incredibly proud of this collection and I can’t wait for people to explore it.”

The whisky range is set to hit Singapore Changi Airport until 21 August – prior to a global launch – where all traveling guests can experience the whisky, and receive personalised charms and liquid tasting kits upon purchase.

The collection will subsequently be listed at Delhi and Heathrow from August 2024, and from there it is set to roll out across Hainan, Dubai, and Malaysia in the following months.

“Opening a bottle from this range is like stepping into a secret garden, with aromas of blooming flowers, fresh herbs, and ripe fruits, promising a unique sensory journey,” added Wilson.

The Collection

Radiant Spring Garden has been matured in select White Oak casks for an expression of Glendullan’s quintessential bright and fruity character, with notes of fresh green apples, sun-soaked apricots and citrus. It retails for $68.

Golden Autumn Orchard has been double oak matured in ex-Bourbon and American White Oak casks. The result is single malt with fruity notes of toffee apples, and poached pears in syrup alongside hints of vanilla and butterscotch. It retails for $99.

Exotic Spice Grove has been triple cask matured, first rested in ex-wine and rejuvenated casks before recombined in reserve oak casks. The result is a rich single malt with hints of dark, spiced honey, rich berries, fig jam, cinnamon and nutmeg. It retails for $180.

Deep Forest Riches has been quadruple cask crafted, first matured in European oak before finishing in Palo Cortado, Marsala Wine, and Pedro Ximénez Oloroso seasoned casks. The flavour profile comprises dried fruits, raisins, dates and dark chocolate. It retails for $280.

READ MORE: From fairway to runway: Loch Lomond drives The Open golf LEPs into duty free

READ MORE: Glenfiddich reveals its second annual GTR-exclusive whisky release

READ MORE: Bacardi continues travel retail expansion with new spiced rum release