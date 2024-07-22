The Singleton launches TR exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection

By Benedict Evans |

The Singleton was the fastest growing single malt globally in 2023, as per data recently published by IWSR.

Scotch whisky brand The Singleton has revealed four new single malt whiskies, exclusive to travel retail, under the ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection.

The exclusive range features four distinctive whiskies: Radiant Spring Garden; Golden Autumn Orchard; Exotic Spice Grove; and Deep Forest Riches.

Craig Wilson, Master Blender for The Singleton, said: “This is one of the most exciting collections we have ever worked on. A flavour-first whisky that lets us push the boundaries of our craft. I’m incredibly proud of this collection and I can’t wait for people to explore it.”

The whisky range is set to hit Singapore Changi Airport until 21 August – prior to a global launch – where all traveling guests can experience the whisky, and receive personalised charms and liquid tasting kits upon purchase.

The collection will subsequently be listed at Delhi and Heathrow from August 2024, and from there it is set to roll out across Hainan, Dubai, and Malaysia in the following months.

“Opening a bottle from this range is like stepping into a secret garden, with aromas of blooming flowers, fresh herbs, and ripe fruits, promising a unique sensory journey,” added Wilson.

The Collection

Radiant Spring Garden has been matured in select White Oak casks for an expression of Glendullan’s quintessential bright and fruity character, with notes of fresh green apples, sun-soaked apricots and citrus. It retails for $68.

Golden Autumn Orchard has been double oak matured in ex-Bourbon and American White Oak casks. The result is single malt with fruity notes of toffee apples, and poached pears in syrup alongside hints of vanilla and butterscotch. It retails for $99.

Exotic Spice Grove has been triple cask matured, first rested in ex-wine and rejuvenated casks before recombined in reserve oak casks. The result is a rich single malt with hints of dark, spiced honey, rich berries, fig jam, cinnamon and nutmeg. It retails for $180.

Deep Forest Riches has been quadruple cask crafted, first matured in European oak before finishing in Palo Cortado, Marsala Wine, and Pedro Ximénez Oloroso seasoned casks. The flavour profile comprises dried fruits, raisins, dates and dark chocolate. It retails for $280.

READ MORE: From fairway to runway: Loch Lomond drives The Open golf LEPs into duty free

READ MORE: Glenfiddich reveals its second annual GTR-exclusive whisky release

READ MORE: Bacardi continues travel retail expansion with new spiced rum release

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
iCoupon partners with Copenhagen Airport on vending vouchers Europe
image description
Armani Beauty brings summer-inspired podiums to airports in Europe and MEA Europe
image description
Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records Europe
image description
Maison Margiela Fragrances fly at CDFG Sanya with airport themed pop-up Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla Duty Free unveils new duty free stores at Incheon International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free Asia & Pacific
image description
Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign returns offering vouchers up to one lakh Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free Indian Sub Cont
image description
Glenfiddich reveals its second annual GTR-exclusive whisky release Europe
image description
FAA announces $289m AIG boost to aviation sector The Americas
right