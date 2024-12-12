Travel Blue joins forces with CDFG to bring latest pop-up to Hangzhou Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Travel Blue has revealed a pop-up store with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) at China’s Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport Terminal 4.

The attention-grabbing installation runs from 1 December – 31 January and takes in the busy holiday travel period, encompassing Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year.

The pop-up builds on the success of the travel accessory brand’s two bespoke stores at Terminals 3 and 4.

Inside the pop-up travellers will encounter a wide range of products, with a particular nod to Gen Z focused accessories such as new lightweight backpacks, on-board luggage, hot-cold water bottles, neck pillows and essential electronics such as cables, adaptors and chargers.

“We are delighted to showcase the extensive Travel Blue range over the holiday period at our high-impact and inviting pop-up at Hangzhou International Airport,” commented Travel Blue Managing Director, Daniel Levin. “Presenting our complete travel products retail solution in this pop-up will attract shoppers and take advantage of this high footfall period.”

Travel Retail Awards winner

A spokesperson from China Duty Free Group added: “The Travel Blue duty free pop-up at Hangzhou International Airport effectively and elegantly displays a wide range of products and gives consumers easy access to high quality, high demand, functional products. We are delighted to operate the Travel Blue space and are confident this high impact installation will engage travellers and generate significant sales.”

The eye-catching installation is open from 1 December to 31 January,

As reported, Travel Blue emerged as the winner in the ‘Best Travel Accessory Product’ category in this year’s consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards with the Infinity Pillow.

The company was also shortlisted as a finalist for its Wireless Audio Adapter.

For full details on Travel Blue’s lightweight backpack collection, luggage range and water bottles, click here.





