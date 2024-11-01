Travel Blue opens Incheon shop-in-shops with Shinsegae and Shilla

By Benedict Evans |

At both shop-in-shops, Travel Blue brand ambassadors are on hand to advise customers on their selection.

Travel Blue has opened bespoke shop-in-shop concepts with Shinsegae Duty Free and The Shilla Duty Free stores in Terminal 2 at Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

The travel accessories provider said this achievement marks an important milestone in its global expansion strategy, and solidifies its presence in the Korean travel retail market.

Coinciding with the relaunch of the operators’ accessories departments, the shop front spaces offer a complete travel products retail solution which targets the latest shopping trends and demands of Gen Z travellers.

The range includes a new lightweight backpack collection, on-board luggage range and hot-cold water bottles, as well as neck pillows and essential multi-functional electronics, such as cables, adaptors and chargers.

“These new, highly visible Travel Blue zones are the result of an exciting collaboration and extensive negotiations with our Korean partners and demonstrate our on-going growth and market leadership strategy,” said Daniel Levin, Managing Director, Travel Blue.

“Our shop-in-shops optimise the travel products category, with high impact displays to engage shoppers and give easy access to high quality, functional products. The zones enhance brand recognition and attract a new customer base, in particular Gen Z, establishing Travel Blue as a leading travel brand, not only in Korea but across the broader Asian market,” added Levin

Launched this year at TFWA Singapore especially for Gen Z consumers, the Travel Blue backpack collection is designed to fulfil the diverse needs of modern travellers and consists of over 30 styles across three distinct ranges, Traveller, Executive and Every Day.

Travel Blue products have been available in Shinsegae Duty Free and The Shilla Duty Free stores since 2018.

Each range offers a variety of sizes and colours to suit different needs and preferences. The backpacks are functional and lightweight, with prices varying between US€59 – US€99.

Also new this year is the luggage collection which includes five styles: Deluxe Nomad; Luxe Wanderer; Summit Briefcase; Journey Jet; and Adventure Pack. Each comes in various sizes and up to seven colours.

The carry-on hardshell cases are made from polypropylene, a strong, lightweight material, the cases are expandable, have embedded TSA® locks, and feature double 3600 reinforced spinner wheels and an easy-to-grip handle integrated into the shell.

Priced from US€129 – US€169, purchase includes a 10 year global warranty.

Travel Blue’s range of high-performance and reusable stainless-steel hot-cold water bottles is also available at the store.

Made from high quality stainless steel with double-walled vacuum technology, they keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 12 hours.

The bottles feature a screw top lid with a silicone seal and are offered in four retro colourways, and comply with the highest safety standards.

International

