Travel Blue to showcase expanded Memory Collections range at Singapore

Image Credit: Travel Blue

Travel Blue will present an expanded Memory Collections range at the upcoming TFWA Singapore show (Level 1/J11) alongside its travel accessories, backpacks and luggage.

The destination-themed Memory Collections range of pins, patches and pillows – introduced last year – now includes magnets, ID tags and key rings, bringing the number of SKUs in the range to over 400.

“Memory Collections has really taken off and is now listed with key global and regional duty free operators,” noted Travel Blue Managing Director Daniel Levin. “Memory Collections gives colour and excitement, brightening the shopper experience and providing the opportunity for an affordable yet memorable purchase.”

Visitors to the Travel Blue stand can also experience the animation created to support the launch, which features Memory Collections imagery, depicting national symbols and cultural icons from the region.

Tailored to different geographical locations in Asia, these include the Indian elephant, the pagoda, the panda and the Taj Mahal. RSPs range from US$2.99 for magnets to US$9.99 for a pack of pins.

At the show Travel Blue will also present its backpack range, on-board luggage collection, hot-cold water bottles, ergonomic neck pillows and popular electronics items such as cables, adaptors and chargers.

Image Credit: Travel Blue

In the past year, the company has expanded its presence within Asia, most notably in China travel retail, with more shop-in-shops and the introduction of concept stores with key customers.

Levin commented: “In the current global travel retail commercial environment, the travel essentials category is coming into its own as travellers seek to fulfil their immediate needs, such as a cheerful memento or a forgotten functional product.

“Shoppers respond to high quality, good value travel accessories and the conversion rate of impulse sales is strong. The category is growing consistently, with shoppers spanning all demographics and ages, and retailers need to stock a wide range of thoughtfully designed items that capture the spirit of travel.”

He concluded: “Travel Blue offers operators in the region the chance to engage with shoppers now and into the future and to maximise sales. Travel Blue is constantly evolving and responding to customer and traveller needs. The team is really looking forward to a busy show and developing exciting plans together with our partners for the coming year.”

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