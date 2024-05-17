TRBusiness ‘Asia Pacific Shorts’, the talking heads video series produced in partnership with Bluedog Group, is back.

In the first of a wave of episodes filmed on location at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (12-16 May), Mast-Jägermeister Vice President Global Travel Retail Tobias Witte speaks about the importance of attending this year’s event.

He touches on the super-premium qualities of Jägermeister 9556 Nights of Exploration, which at 40% ABV boasts a slightly higher alcohol content than the standard herbal liqueur, and is now available in selected locations in Asia Pacific travel retail.

The company also took the opportunity to present to buyers Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, Jägermeister Manifest and the original Jägermeister, while sharing ‘The Secret is You’ pop-up activation campaign appearing in key airports that encourages consumers to become Jägermeister artists.

“What we always do with Jägermeister is step out of the norm a bit; it’s an edgy brand and we want to showcase that,” explained Witte. “The consumer is at the heart of everything we do and we want to surprise them.”

Teremana launches in Asia Pacific

Elsewhere, Witte describes the strides being made in the tequila category as the company showcases premium liquid Teremana, founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The full range of three Teremana expressions were displayed to customers: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo 1L.

Teremana is a hand-crafted, small-batch tequila made in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico.

“We now co-own with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and the timing couldn’t be better,” added Witte. “We are really excited to launch it exclusively around 22 global airports in GTR after the huge success we’ve had in the US, the core market for tequila. It’s time to showcase not only the brand, but the category to the rest of the world.”

Stay close to TRBusiness.com for more ‘Asia Pacific Shorts’…

