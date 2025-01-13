TUMI launches limited edition gilded Year of the Snake capsule collection

By Faye Bartle

TUMI Year of the Snake

Selected products in TUMIs 2025 Lunar New Year Collection are available in travel retail in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Auckland, Thailand, the Philippines and India.

Travel, lifestyle and accessories brand TUMI is marking the Year of the Snake with a limited-edition capsule collection featuring a golden graphic of this year’s zodiac sign.

The 2025 Lunar New Year Collection features a variety of products for men and women from the Alpha Bravo, Voyageur and TUMI+ collections.

Select styles have a TUMI ‘Lucky Coin’ tucked inside, inspired by the jade pendant traditionally known to bring good luck and fortune.

In the ‘hyper-functional’ Alpha Bravo collection, the Navigation Backpack, Compass Crossbody, Platoon Sling, Retreat Tote and Packable Backpack have been enhanced with gold brushstrokes against a black base.

Each lightweight yet durable style also comes with a snake-shaped luggage tag.

In the practical and stylish Voyageur collection, which is aimed at business travellers, the Halsey Backpack, Ramsay Backpack and Pouch have all been reimagined for the occasion.

TUMI Year of the Snake

TUMI’s LNY design is said to embody the ‘elegance and power’ of the snake through calligraphic brushstrokes.

The golden snake has also slithered its way across the Mobile Organizer, Zip-Around Case, Pouch with Strap and Modular Accessory Pouch in the TUMI+ line, which is ideal for those looking to streamline their travel packing.

The 2025 Lunar New Year Collection is available globally, with selected products available in travel retail in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Auckland, Thailand, the Philippines and India.

