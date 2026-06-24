Ukiyo Japanese Spirits expands Changi presence with T1 activation

Image Credit: King of Reach by B&S

Ukiyo Japanese Spirits has partnered with King of Reach by B&S, Lotte Duty Free and Singapore Changi Airport to launch a dedicated brand activation at Changi Airport Terminal 1, further strengthening its presence within the Asia Pacific travel retail market.

Located at T1AE3, the high-profile installation showcases Ukiyo Blossom Gin, Ukiyo Tokyo Dry Gin and Ukiyo Yuzu Gin, creating a prominent brand presence within one of the world’s busiest and most influential travel retail hubs.

Designed to reflect the premium positioning of the Ukiyo portfolio, the activation combines illuminated product displays with contemporary Japanese design elements and bespoke brand assets, creating a visually impactful retail environment aimed at driving consumer discovery and trial.

The activation forms part of Ukiyo’s wider travel retail growth strategy as the brand continues to expand its footprint across key international gateway airports and recruit new consumers through high-visibility retail experiences.

“Travel retail remains a strategically important channel for premium spirits brands, offering a unique opportunity to engage international consumers in a high-discovery environment,” said Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer at Drinksology Kirker Greer.

“Singapore Changi Airport is one of the world’s most influential travel retail hubs, making it an ideal platform for Ukiyo. Working closely with King of Reach by B&S and Lotte Duty Free, we have created a distinctive presence that reflects the premium credentials of the range while driving visibility among global travellers.”

King of Reach by B&S also highlighted the strategic importance of the location as the brand continues to build awareness among international travellers.

“Changi Airport Terminal 1 is one of the most important stages in global travel retail, and this activation puts Ukiyo directly in front of the high-intent, discovery-led traveller the brand is built for,” said Paul Cooke, Head of MEA & APAC Duty Free & Travel Retail at King of Reach by B&S.

“Bringing this to life with Drinksology Kirker Greer and Lotte Duty Free reflects exactly the kind of collaboration King of Reach by B&S is proud to support, and we look forward to seeing Ukiyo continue its growth across our network.”

The activation was designed by Drinksology, the creative division of Drinksology Kirker Greer, and developed in partnership with local production and logistics teams. The installation remains in place at Lotte Duty Free, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1 until 30 June 2026.

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