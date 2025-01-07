Venchi opens chocolate and gelato store at Hong Kong International Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Venchi Hong Kong Airport

New local gelato flavours will be released later in 2025. 

Premium Italian chocogelateria Venchi has opened a store at the departure area of the luxury zone in Hong Kong International Airport, Terminal 1.

Travellers can enjoy a taste of Italy by discovering Venchi’s high-quality chocolates and gelato, which are born from more than 140 years of craftsmanship and creativity.

There are 14 gelato flavours on the menu, as well as over 50 types of chocolate, including a no-added-sugar collection and a vegan selection to cater to different flavour palettes and preferences.

New local gelato flavours are due to be released later in 2025.

“The Hong Kong International Airport store marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Marco Galimberti, CEO of Asia Pacific, Venchi.

“This new location not only enhances our global presence but it underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative products in one of the world’s busiest airports.”

Venchi Hong Kong Airport

The store is a blueprint for Venchi’s expansion plans into international travel hubs.

He continued: “By establishing a foothold in such a key international hub, we are poised to reach a diverse array of travellers and solidify our position within this category.

“This achievement reflects Venchi’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while contributing to the vibrant retail landscape of Hong Kong.”

Venchi Hong Kong Airport

There are 14 gelato flavours on the menu.

Customers can utillise the Venchi Membership App in Hong Kong and Macau to earn points and gems that unlock rewards and higher-tier levels (bronze, silver and gold) for more benefits such as discounts and birthday deals.

Venchi Hong Kong International Airport marks the company’s 18th store in Hong Kong, and feeds into its network of 109 stores in the Asia Pacific region.

Venchi Hong Kong Airport

Shoppers can discover over 50 types of chocolate, including a no-added-sugar collection and a vegan selection.

The newly opened space is hailed a key reference for future Venchi airport stores, with its ‘strategic location, prestige design and unique offerings’ serving as a roadmap for how the chocogelateria can engage international travellers and pursue plans to boost its market share and expand into other travel hubs around the world.

READ MORE: Qatar Duty Free pushes 633% growth for Venchi at Hamad

READ MORE: Venchi opens first Asia Pacific airport outlet at Shanghai Hongqiao Intl T2

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
International

Sekonda reports positive growth in GTR for FY 2024

Time Products (UK) has reported its Sekonda business has seen significant channel growth within...

image description image description
Europe

Lagardère Travel Retail wins major concession at Düsseldorf Airport

Lagardère Travel Retail has won a travel essentials master concession with eleven new stores at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Rémy Cointreau on Cointreau's pathway and resilience amid market headwinds International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free invites travellers to 'Wander The Magic' at Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Season's Greetings from the TRBusiness Team ❄️ International
image description
Moët Hennessy Travel Retail unveils 'Wonder Machine' at Heathrow T2 International
image description
King of Reach partners with Mark Anthony Brands and Avolta in Americas The Americas
image description
JFK T8 embraces small, local, women-and minority-owned retailers The Americas
right