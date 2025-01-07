Venchi opens chocolate and gelato store at Hong Kong International Airport

Premium Italian chocogelateria Venchi has opened a store at the departure area of the luxury zone in Hong Kong International Airport, Terminal 1.

Travellers can enjoy a taste of Italy by discovering Venchi’s high-quality chocolates and gelato, which are born from more than 140 years of craftsmanship and creativity.

There are 14 gelato flavours on the menu, as well as over 50 types of chocolate, including a no-added-sugar collection and a vegan selection to cater to different flavour palettes and preferences.

New local gelato flavours are due to be released later in 2025.

“The Hong Kong International Airport store marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Marco Galimberti, CEO of Asia Pacific, Venchi.

“This new location not only enhances our global presence but it underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative products in one of the world’s busiest airports.”

He continued: “By establishing a foothold in such a key international hub, we are poised to reach a diverse array of travellers and solidify our position within this category.

“This achievement reflects Venchi’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while contributing to the vibrant retail landscape of Hong Kong.”

Customers can utillise the Venchi Membership App in Hong Kong and Macau to earn points and gems that unlock rewards and higher-tier levels (bronze, silver and gold) for more benefits such as discounts and birthday deals.

Venchi Hong Kong International Airport marks the company’s 18th store in Hong Kong, and feeds into its network of 109 stores in the Asia Pacific region.

The newly opened space is hailed a key reference for future Venchi airport stores, with its ‘strategic location, prestige design and unique offerings’ serving as a roadmap for how the chocogelateria can engage international travellers and pursue plans to boost its market share and expand into other travel hubs around the world.

