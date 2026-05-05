Victorinox set to unveil key watch and travel gear novelties in Singapore

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Victorinox
Victorinox watch Concept One

The Concept One collection features solar technology.

Swiss lifestyle brand Victorinox will unveil key watch and travel gear innovations at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Level 1, Booth 1M15).

The brand will also showcase a new booth experience, featuring contemporary design and interactive discovery zones inspired by the brand’s travel gear portfolio.

Luggage novelties will include the lightweight Airox Advanced Extension, the Altmont Modern, and business-focused Werks Traveler 7.0. Looking ahead, Victorinox will also preview its new Spectra Pro luggage, alongside its Touring day bag collection and the Travel Essentials Extension.

Airox Advanced Extension is a hardside collection crafted from 100% polycarbonate, with expandable capacity of up to 15–20%. Other features include Hinomoto silent wheels, a dual-tube handle with Victorinox Stabilizing Technology (VST), and recessed Travel Sentry®-approved locks. It is being offered in a new taupe colourway.

The Travel Essentials Extension incorporates lightweight backpack and luggage covers designed to enhance protection, organisation and retail flexibility, including support for promotional and GWP initiatives.

Image Credit: Victorinox
Victorinox Airox Advanced Extension

Airox Advanced Extension is a hardside expandable collection crafted from 100% polycarbonate.

Regarding timepieces, Victorinox will present its Concept One contemporary watch collection featuring solar technology and automatic options, crafted at Victorinox’s Watch Competence Center in Delémont.

Victorinox Managing Director, Greater China, Southeast Asia & South Korea, Donovan Kwek, commented: “Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most dynamic and strategically critical regions for Victorinox Travel Retail, and TFWA APAC remains a key platform to shape our long-term growth trajectory with partners.

“In 2026, we are elevating our focus on premium travel gear – led by Airox Advanced Extension and a forward-looking preview of Spectra Pro – as we accelerate our ambition to position Victorinox as the leading global premium travel gear brand across the region.”

Image Credit: Victorinox
Victorinox stand TFWA Singapore 2026

Victorinox’s Donovan Kwek described Asia Pacific as one of the most dynamic and strategically critical regions for Victorinox Travel Retail.

“Looking ahead, our vision is to drive sustainable, high-value growth by combining product innovation, brand elevation, and deeper strategic partnerships. TFWA APAC 2026 offers an important moment to strengthen collaboration, unlock new opportunities, and co-create the next phase of growth in Asia Pacific.”

Finally, Victorinox will present an exclusive 3D-printed travel gear gift to invited guests at TFWA APAC 2026. The brand said the initiative reflects its commitment to combining Swiss engineering with personal expression, turning functional travel solutions into meaningful, individual companions.

READ NEXT: Victorinox readies to reveal new travel gear collections and watch models

READ NEXT: Victorinox to present new Travel Gear and Watch collections in Cannes

READ NEXT: New booth concept and location as Victorinox team eyes TFWA WE

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
International

Heineken set to showcase new destination-driven strategy at F&B@Sea

Image Credit: Heineken To elevate onboard relevance and expand traveller choice, Heineken has...

image description image description
Channel News

On location: IQOS and Devialet bring ‘Soundsorial Design’ to Milan

Image Credit: PMI TRBusiness is on location with Philip Morris International (PMI) at Milan...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Henkell Freixenet reports stable 2025 revenue amid market pressures International
image description
TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Venchi unveils new travel retail collection and refreshed visual identity International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free launches Summer Catch & Win at Singapore Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla Duty Free sees profitability return in Q1 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
2.0 & Partners partners with VCE for mystery shopping programme Europe
image description
Hyderabad Airport unveils new luxury retail destination Channel News
image description
Bateel expands Dubai Chocolate range with two new flavours International
image description
2026 MEADFA Conference to be held in Rabat, Morocco 15-17 November Middle East
image description
Henkell Freixenet targets Asia Pacific growth at TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
right