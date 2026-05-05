Victorinox set to unveil key watch and travel gear novelties in Singapore

Image Credit: Victorinox

Swiss lifestyle brand Victorinox will unveil key watch and travel gear innovations at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Level 1, Booth 1M15).

The brand will also showcase a new booth experience, featuring contemporary design and interactive discovery zones inspired by the brand’s travel gear portfolio.

Luggage novelties will include the lightweight Airox Advanced Extension, the Altmont Modern, and business-focused Werks Traveler 7.0. Looking ahead, Victorinox will also preview its new Spectra Pro luggage, alongside its Touring day bag collection and the Travel Essentials Extension.

Airox Advanced Extension is a hardside collection crafted from 100% polycarbonate, with expandable capacity of up to 15–20%. Other features include Hinomoto silent wheels, a dual-tube handle with Victorinox Stabilizing Technology (VST), and recessed Travel Sentry®-approved locks. It is being offered in a new taupe colourway.

The Travel Essentials Extension incorporates lightweight backpack and luggage covers designed to enhance protection, organisation and retail flexibility, including support for promotional and GWP initiatives.

Image Credit: Victorinox

Regarding timepieces, Victorinox will present its Concept One contemporary watch collection featuring solar technology and automatic options, crafted at Victorinox’s Watch Competence Center in Delémont.

Victorinox Managing Director, Greater China, Southeast Asia & South Korea, Donovan Kwek, commented: “Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most dynamic and strategically critical regions for Victorinox Travel Retail, and TFWA APAC remains a key platform to shape our long-term growth trajectory with partners.

“In 2026, we are elevating our focus on premium travel gear – led by Airox Advanced Extension and a forward-looking preview of Spectra Pro – as we accelerate our ambition to position Victorinox as the leading global premium travel gear brand across the region.”

Image Credit: Victorinox

“Looking ahead, our vision is to drive sustainable, high-value growth by combining product innovation, brand elevation, and deeper strategic partnerships. TFWA APAC 2026 offers an important moment to strengthen collaboration, unlock new opportunities, and co-create the next phase of growth in Asia Pacific.”

Finally, Victorinox will present an exclusive 3D-printed travel gear gift to invited guests at TFWA APAC 2026. The brand said the initiative reflects its commitment to combining Swiss engineering with personal expression, turning functional travel solutions into meaningful, individual companions.

READ NEXT: Victorinox readies to reveal new travel gear collections and watch models

READ NEXT: Victorinox to present new Travel Gear and Watch collections in Cannes

READ NEXT: New booth concept and location as Victorinox team eyes TFWA WE