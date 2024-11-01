Western Sydney Airport issues travel essentials tender for 560sq m tenancy

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) is inviting qualified parties to bid to become the airport’s travel essentials retail partner.

Retailers that have registered their interest can now enter the process for the right to offer essential travel products over approximately 560sq m of commercial space across the terminal, arrivals and check-in areas of the new international airport, which is set to open in 2026.

As reported, WSI released a duty free tender over the summer.

The airport will deliver approximately 7,000sq m of leasable retail space, including more than 40 retail shops and in excess of 2,200sq m of duty free space within the international terminal.

“Our journey to deliver a top-tier shopping experience for our future passengers, visitors and staff is another step closer today with the release of our second retail tender,” commented WSI CEO Simon Hickey.

“We’ve already gone to market seeking a duty free retail partner and now we’re keen to collaborate with a travel essentials retailer, which provide a helpful and convenient service that people have come to rely on for those last-minute travel purchases.

“With more than 85 per cent of the airport’s construction now complete – we’re really getting to the pointy end of the project build, but there’s a great deal of work to follow across WSI’s many commercial offerings before we open our doors in late 2026.”

WSI’s General Manager for Retail Glyn Williams added: “This latest tender presents a terrific opportunity for a travel essentials retailer to join a spectacular new shopping destination based in one of the nation’s most vibrant and fastest growing regions.”

The airport confirms that tenders for other categories such as foreign exchange, general retail, food and beverage and vending are among those to be activated in the coming 12 months.

Interested parties can contact [email protected] for more information.

