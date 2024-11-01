Western Sydney Airport issues travel essentials tender for 560sq m tenancy

By Luke Barras-hill |

Retailers completing an extensive registration of interest process have been invited to the travel essentials tender.

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) is inviting qualified parties to bid to become the airport’s travel essentials retail partner.

Retailers that have registered their interest can now enter the process for the right to offer essential travel products over approximately 560sq m of commercial space across the terminal, arrivals and check-in areas of the new international airport, which is set to open in 2026.

As reported, WSI released a duty free tender over the summer.

The airport will deliver approximately 7,000sq m of leasable retail space, including more than 40 retail shops and in excess of 2,200sq m of duty free space within the international terminal.

“Our journey to deliver a top-tier shopping experience for our future passengers, visitors and staff is another step closer today with the release of our second retail tender,” commented WSI CEO Simon Hickey.

“We’ve already gone to market seeking a duty free retail partner and now we’re keen to collaborate with a travel essentials retailer, which provide a helpful and convenient service that people have come to rely on for those last-minute travel purchases.

“With more than 85 per cent of the airport’s construction now complete – we’re really getting to the pointy end of the project build, but there’s a great deal of work to follow across WSI’s many commercial offerings before we open our doors in late 2026.”

WSI is on track to open for international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026 and will have capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year. It will eventually become Sydney’s biggest airport, handling more than 80 million annual passengers.

WSI’s General Manager for Retail Glyn Williams added: “This latest tender presents a terrific opportunity for a travel essentials retailer to join a spectacular new shopping destination based in one of the nation’s most vibrant and fastest growing regions.”

The airport confirms that tenders for other categories such as foreign exchange, general retail, food and beverage and vending are among those to be activated in the coming 12 months.

Interested parties can contact [email protected] for more information.

READ MORE: Nancy-Bird Walton Airport issues “rare opportunity” duty free tender

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion

Vienna Airport (VIE) will release an expression of interest (EOI) with a view to inviting bids...

image description image description
International

Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim

DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli GTR showcases new launches and growth focuses in Cannes International
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor International
image description
Ospree Duty Free brings to life Indri, The Singleton and Dewar’s at BOM Indian Sub Cont
image description
Heathrow 'super summer' pushes UK aviation hub to pax record in Q324 Europe
image description
Alpha Kreol India welcomes first biofuel-shipped container at Cochin Sustainability
image description
Changi Airports signs non-aeronautical commercial contract at Haikou Meilan Asia & Pacific
image description
Philip Morris International Duty Free: "Smoke-free future is within reach" International
image description
Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage Europe
image description
Lagardère SA posts solid Q3 growth driven by its travel retail division International
image description
Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi Asia & Pacific
right