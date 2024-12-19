Western Sydney International releases foreign exchange operations tender

By Benedict Evans |

WSI is on track to open for international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026, and will have capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year. (Photo: FNMG via Wikipedia)

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) has released a tender for operators to oversee foreign exchange and ATM services. 

WSI CEO Simon Hickey said operators that completed an extensive registration of interest process have now been invited to tender to become WSI’s Foreign Exchange operator.

“We’ve reached another exciting milestone today as our retail offering continues to take shape, with our third retail tender now open, for which we’re seeking a Foreign Exchange operator to join Western Sydney’s new 24-hour airport,” said Hickey.

Hickey added: “This airport has been decades in the making and years of construction have seen it rise out of the ground, so it’s been an incredible journey for the people of this vibrant region to witness and one that will soon see them catching their first flight from WSI.

While the construction of this world-class airport is more than 90 per cent complete, we’re now at the exciting stage of inviting retailers and other commercial partners to join WSI as we get closer to opening in late 2026.”

Glyn Williams, General Manager for Retail at WSI said the momentum is building to deliver a premier shopping and dining experience for passengers, workers and the people of Western Sydney.

“It’s wonderful to launch our third tender today as WSI’s retail precinct continues to progress.

We’re excited to hear from Foreign Exchange operators that can deliver a compelling and innovative service with a broad range of currencies and most importantly, value for our future passengers.”

WSI will have around 7,000sq m of leasable retail space.

This includes over 40 retail stores, and approximately 60sq m of space for a foreign exchange operator to deliver services across the domestic, international and arrivals precincts.

Tenders for other categories including general retail, food and beverage and vending are among those that will be undertaken in the next 12 months.

WSI will eventually become Sydney’s biggest airport handling, more than 80 million annual passengers, akin to London’s Heathrow airport today.

READ MORE: Western Sydney Airport issues travel essentials tender for 560sq m tenancy

READ MORE: Sydney Airport announces major overhaul for T2 Domestic terminal

READ MORE: Nancy-Bird Walton Airport issues “rare opportunity” duty free tender

