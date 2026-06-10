What today’s Asia travellers are really telling us

Image Credit: TravConsult

EXCLUSIVE: TravConsult’s Trevor Lee, Managing Director, and Lilly Choi-Lee, Executive General Manager, share an insight into their recent tour of Asia to shed light on the latest learnings – based on their first-hand knowledge – on ways to help attract and convert key nationalities in the region, within the travel retail environment.

“Over the past few weeks, Lilly and I have been on the ground across Japan, South Korea and India; walking airports, hotels, shopping malls and stores, observing behaviours, speaking with frontline teams as well as senior executives, and most importantly, watching how travellers actually shop,” said Trevor Lee. “Not in theory. Not in reports. But in real time.

“What continues to stand out is just how different each market is, not only in behaviour, but in expectation. And yet, across all three, one thing is clear: today’s Asian traveller is more informed, more confident, and more selective than ever before. They are not simply browsing; they are assessing, comparing, and deciding where value, experience and relevance truly align.

“For airports and travel retail environments, this presents both a challenge and a significant opportunity. Because while the spend is there, conversion is no longer guaranteed.

“In the following diary entries, we’ve captured a series of real, on-the-ground observations, each paired with a practical insight into how retailers, airports and hospitality teams could better connect with, and convert, these travellers. These are not trends from a distance. They are signals from the shop floor…”

You can read their diary in the May issue...

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Within the feature, Trevor Lee outlines the three biggest shifts that travel retailers should take note of. As he explained: “Stepping back from our time on the ground in Japan, South Korea and India, we see three clear shifts emerging, each with direct implications for how airports, retailers and hospitality teams must evolve.” In his own words, these are…

Experience over transaction. Across all three markets, the sale is no longer the goal; it’s the outcome of a well-executed experience. Whether it’s the quiet precision of Japan, the immersive engagement of Korea, or the storytelling in India, travellers are responding to how they feel in the moment. Top tip: Retail environments that focus purely on product and price are increasingly being overlooked. Confidence over brand power. Today’s Asian traveller is informed, digitally connected and highly confident in their decision-making. Brand alone is no longer enough. Travellers are comparing globally, checking prices and validating choices in real time. Top tip: Retailers must earn the purchase through relevance, trust and clarity of value. Personal relevance over generic luxury. A one-size-fits-all approach no longer resonates. Japanese travellers seek subtlety and authenticity. Korean travellers look for trend and unique experience. Indian travellers want value, story and engagement. Top tip: The winning environments are those that tailor, not just translate, their offer to each market.

This feature first appeared in the May 2026 issue of TRBusiness magazine.

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