Image Credit: Whyte & Mackay

Whyte & Mackay presented a pipeline of new releases, alongside the next phase of its dedicated category growth strategy, at this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Basement 2, Stand 2-V24).

Demonstrating the value of giving space to the malts category, and how to attract malt shoppers and boost conversion, was a key focus for the company.

Between 2019 and 2024, according to IWSR, Whyte & Mackay delivered the fastest value growth of any single malt producer among the top seven suppliers, reinforcing its position as a driving force within the single malt category.

In 2026, the company is introducing a series of new global travel retail exclusives across its portfolio, underlining the continued strategic importance of the channel.

The single malt category has consistently outperformed the wider spirits sector over the past five years, and is forecast to continue growing. Whyte & Mackay said it aims to capitalise on this potential through its single malt brand portfolio, which includes The Dalmore, Jura, Fettercairn and Tamnavulin.

This year Whyte & Mackay will introduce Year 3 of the travel retail exclusive The Dalmore Portfolio Series, alongside a new prestige range from its Jura brand.

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