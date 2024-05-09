Wildmoor shares more detail on travel retail pop-up at Changi Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

The activation space aims to transport travellers to the world of Wildmoor through a multi-sensory space inspired by Scotland’s rugged landscapes.

High-aged blended Scotch whisky Wildmoor has officially introduced its new range to travel retail.

As reported, an exclusive pop-up experience is running at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departures (transit) with Lotte Duty Free through 23 May.

Thereafter, Wildmoor will be available at selected doors worldwide, including London Heathrow (Avolta), Thailand (King Power), China (Lagardère and CDFG) and South Korea (The Shilla Duty Free/Shinsegae Duty Free).

At the Changi activation, visitors are invited on an immersive adventure of the senses, culminating in a gastronomic exploration of whisky and food pairings at the pop-up bar.

Exclusive gifting and complimentary personalisation is available with every purchase.

Three expressions are being made available in travel retail including Wildmoor Waking Forest: 23 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky (RRSP £148); Wildmoor Tropical Coast: 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky (RRSP £340); and Wildmoor Black Mountain: 40 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky (RRSP £800).

Wildmoor

Changi Airport passengers will be among the first in Singapore and Asia to experience the Wildmoor travel retail range, which is available exclusively at Lotte Duty Free shops in Singapore Changi Airport from 13 April-23 May.

Jyri Pylkkänen, Regional Malts Brand Ambassador for Southeast Asia, said: “Wildmoor transcends the typical whisky experience. It is a carefully curated journey through Scottish whisky history through the meticulous sourcing of exceptionally rare and high-aged whiskies.

“Each sip is a testament to time and tradition, offering a taste of true luxury that can never be fully reproduced. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve created and are excited to share this with the world.”

Wildmoor, inspired by western Scotland’s rugged coastlines and wilderness, is crafted by Master Blender Brian Kinsman and sourced from William Grant & Sons’ private reserve.

The full range spans seven expressions, ranging from 21YO to 40Y.

