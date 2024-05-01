WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show

Women in Travel Retail+ (WiTR+) has announced that it is hosting an exclusive networking event during the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference in Singapore on Tuesday 14 May.

The WiTR+ networking event will commence at 5:30pm in a dedicated area within the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge (Marina Bay Sands Business Centre, Level 4).

Once the lounge officially opens at 6pm, WiTR members will have the opportunity to bring a ‘+’ guest to join the group for drinks.

Women in the DF&TR industry who are interested in joining WiTR+ are also welcome.

“We are thrilled to once again hold this networking event,” said Sarah Branquinho, WiTR+ Chair.

“This gathering presents a valuable opportunity for us to come together and support each other’s growth in the travel retail sector.”

As part of its ambition to expand its reach and impact, WiTR+ is now offering corporate partnerships to companies.

These are priced at £1,000 and buy companies 40 memberships for women working within their travel retail division.

All those taking out corporate partnerships will also have their company logo featured on the WiTR+ website.

READ MORE: Brown-Forman GTR highlights commitment to women’s empowerment

READ MORE: APTRA announces powerful women speaker lineup for India Conference

READ MORE: Women in Travel Retail+ names 2024 charity as FRASI’s Bike to school project