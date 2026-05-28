Young Chinese consumers “changing the game” for fragrances in GTR

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group

VIDEO ▶️: China’s millennials and Gen Z are “changing the game” when it comes to fragrance consumption among this nationality group, according to Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Group, who is looking to capitalise on the opportunities this presents for the company’s travel retail presence across Asia.

The fast-paced growth of Chinese travellers is among the topics he shares his opinion on in this piece to camera, filmed on location at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this month.

For Ajmal Dubai, exhibiting at the event reinforced the company’s regional presence – the company has a door at Singapore Changi Airport, as well as a growing portfolio of exclusive travel retail creations.

The Singapore showcase provided Ajmal Dubai with a platform for its six collections – Boudoir, the Signature Series, Untold Stories, Aurum Summer, Evoke Red for Her and Him, and the Music of Oud – each of which embody the brand’s hallmark authenticity, craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, in distinctive ways.

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Ajmal Dubai is marking its 75th anniversary this year and is powering forward with its expansion in Asia Pacific through ‘strengthened distribution partnerships, elevated retail experiences, and a curated portfolio tailored to global consumers’.

“Singapore is not just a gateway city, it is the gateway to an entire region of fragrance lovers who understand heritage, quality, and craft,” he said.

“We are already part of the Changi experience, and we intend to grow that presence significantly. TFWA Asia Pacific is where we make that intention known.”

Image Credit: Ajmal Dubai

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