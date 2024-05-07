Earlier this year YSL Beauty partnered with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to create the first YSL Beauty Light Club activation, within Block C at the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan.

The pop-up, which ran from 2-29 March, was inspired by the club culture of the 70s and 80s, and celebrated the fusion of beauty and musical culture which has always been at the core of the brand.

A world first for YSL Beauty

“Our mission with YSL is to push boundaries and always propose a disruptive yet meaningful journey to our customers,” noted L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific General Manager of Makeup Business Unit Marin Vialle.

“This was our objective again with the world’s first Beauty Light Club that we brought to Sanya in March. Through our longstanding collaboration with China Duty Free Group, we are always thinking of new and exciting ways to engage with our customers.

“To celebrate the long-awaited opening of Block C, we were proud to be one of the first brands to activate at this prominent location, designing an exclusive O+O experience and offering the best of YSL products to the Hainan travellers.”

The pop-up incorporated four distinct zones. The Beauty Shot Bar showcased the brand’s latest innovation, the New Night Reboot Serum, along with the Pure Shots range, described as the ultimate ‘stay-up-late solution’ for party people. Visitors to this zone were offered personalised consultations using YSL’s Urban Skin Check Technology.

The Fragrance Lounge zone was designed to evoke an exclusive cocktail bar. Here dozens of Libre bottles were displayed, alongside YSL’s high-end Le Vestiaire Des Parfums collection, which made its pop-up debut.

The Colour Bar highlighted YSL’s extensive lipstick portfolio. Lastly, in the Powder Room, visitors were invited to choose any Vinyl record of beauty looks curated to different musical vibes for a customised makeover.

During peak shopping hours on weekends, YSL held live Beauty Shows led by YSL Makeup Artists, accompanied by sets from the resident DJ. The event welcomed around 180 guests daily.

Retailtainment outposts set up throughout the cdf mall enhanced the integrated O+O experience. Key elements included a sampling photobooth and lucky draw machine, which attracted over 600 travellers per day.

Shoppers were incentivised to visit the pop-up via exclusive ‘bounce-back’ offers, including a Beauty Light Club-themed gift box.

