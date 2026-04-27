2.0 & Partners partners with VCE for mystery shopping programme

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: 2.0 & Partners
2.0 & Partners partners with VCE

2.0 & Partners’ Strategic Mystery Shopping programme is built to generate actionable intelligence.

2.0 & Partners has announced a new partnership with Venice Marco Polo Airport to implement its Strategic Mystery Shopping programme, reinforcing its position as a specialist provider of insight-led services within the travel retail sector.

The programme has been designed specifically to address the increasing complexity of airport retail environments, where premiumisation, operational pressures and diverse passenger profiles demand a more nuanced understanding of the shopper journey. Traditional feedback tools often fall short in capturing real-time interactions on the shop floor, particularly in fast-paced travel settings.

2.0 & Partners’ Strategic Mystery Shopping approach focuses on qualitative observation across both retail and food & beverage environments, delivering deeper insights into service delivery, customer engagement and operational performance. Rather than relying on rigid checklists, the methodology is tailored to travel retail, capturing the behaviours and interactions that genuinely influence shopper perception and conversion.

The programme is built to generate actionable intelligence, with detailed reporting enabling partners to identify specific areas for improvement while supporting targeted, insight-led training initiatives aimed at enhancing frontline performance.

A key differentiator is the calibre of assessors involved. All mystery shopping visits are conducted by professionals with direct experience in retail and F&B. Each assessor undergoes dedicated training in travel retail dynamics and service behaviours, ensuring that observations are both consistent and operationally relevant.

Erika Giannini, Head of CXM at 2.0 & Partners, said: “Airports today operate in increasingly complex commercial environments. Understanding the real experience of travellers in-store and across the airport journey is essential if we want to elevate service standards. Strategic Mystery Shopping is designed to move beyond generic measurement and provide partners with meaningful insights that can support better training, better planning and stronger frontline execution.”

With this agreement, Venice Marco Polo Airport becomes the latest airport to adopt the Strategic Mystery Shopping framework, reflecting a broader industry shift towards data-driven, experience-led approaches to service excellence.

The initiative forms part of 2.0 & Partners’ wider Customer Experience Management (CXM) suite, underpinned by its “Measure. Train. Coach.” philosophy, where real operational insight drives continuous improvement across frontline teams.

READ MORE: Avolta and 2.0 & Partners launch e-learning training for frontline staff

READ MORE: 2.0 & Partners appoints Cheryl Beall to drive US market focus

READ MORE: 2.0 & Partners unveils new bespoke Measure Train Coach framework

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Statistics

Learnings from APTRA conference: go hybrid and dissect spirits

Image Credit: APTRA India is one of the few bright spots for the global travel retail channel...

image description image description
International

Gebr. Heinemann names Rajshree Dugar as new Asia Pacific CEO

Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann Gebr. Heinemann has announced that Johannes Sammann, currently...

image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Airport Authority Hong Kong invites EOIs for Skytopia’s Yacht Bay Asia & Pacific
image description
Halewood stages Grand National-themed pop-up at Liverpool Airport Europe
image description
BAT GTR introduces limited-edition VELO Traveller’s Collection TREX series International
image description
Solex Group rolls out Siberian Express vodka to Indian travel retail doors Indian Sub Cont
image description
GTR boosts Pernod Ricard in fiscal Q3, but FY decline expected Wine & spirits
image description
Mr. White’s Gin launches recycled aluminium miniature International
image description
Penhaligon’s marks Year of the Horse with Asia Pacific TR campaign Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte returns to ICN with DF1 concession opening Asia & Pacific
image description
Nestlé ITR drives Asia Pacific growth with experience-led strategy Asia & Pacific
image description
Freixenet unveils Diamond 0.0% as super-premium alcohol-free sparkling International
right