2.0 & Partners to deliver specialist training event for Venice Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The training will encompass an in-depth analysis of the profile and habits of the modern Chinese consumer.

The training session at Venice Airport – Chinese Client Excellence – will be held this month, and is a continuation of 2.0 & Partners’ tailored training and retail expertise to deliver an improved retail experience for the modern travelling shopper.

It builds on the company’s long-standing experience delivering bespoke staff training in the European market; 2.0 & Partners said this new event for Venice Airport will leverage the agency’s insights on the modern travelling Asian shopper to deliver strategic solutions for Venice Airport’s retail teams.

Venice Airport has recently opened a new direct route to Shanghai Pudong Airport with China Eastern Airlines, opening up the Italian airport to an influx of shoppers from one of the travel retail sector’s traditional key markets.

Venice Airport owners and operators SAVE S.p.a Group said it is working alongside 2.0 & Partners to ensure their frontline team receive data-driven insights and best practices to enhance the sales experience.

Led by Erika Gianni, Head of Customer eXperience Management – Italy for 2.0 & Partners, the latest edition to the company’s Customer eXperience Management (CXM) portfolio, the one-day course will be delivered as an in-person, seven-hour, interactive workshop featuring bespoke strategies to improve customer service and communication.

 Gianni explained: “The aim of this event is to support and supply participants with the knowledge and understanding required to optimize their interactions with Chinese consumers, and thereby enhance both the airport retail experience and the sales process and results for our partners at Venice Airport.

“We are delighted to be launching this exciting project, which focuses on a core demographic in our industry today.”

