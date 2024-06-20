Aber Falls and Avolta launch ‘proudly Welsh’ whisky in UK airports

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has partnered with Avolta to launch Aber Falls Single Malt Welsh Whisky in UK travel retail.



The ‘proudly Welsh’ whisky is being showcased in Avolta’s specialist World of Whisky stores in selected airports including Heathrow, London Gatwick, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Stansted.

Consumers can have a taste thanks to sampling activities and there are more travel retail activations planned for the future.

“This launch with Avolta is a key one for us,” said Halewood Artisanal Sprits’ Global Travel Retail Director Eamon Prunty.

“Not only does it put Aber Falls in a prime position in UK travel retail, but it will also pave the way for the extension of the brand’s global network.

“Aber Falls has huge potential in travel retail. Apart from its great taste and competitive price, it’s different, with a good story to tell.

“It is sure to attract whisky lovers and newcomers to the category through its Welsh heritage and its quality.”

Aber Falls Single Malt Welsh Whisky has a 40% ABV and retails at £19.99 for a one-litre bottle.

It is described as a rich and full-bodied whisky, with an aroma of vanilla and toffee, candied citrus fruits, and fig and sultana, balanced with a hint of clove.

On the palate, sweet sherry notes mix with dried fruit and spice, complemented by forest fruit flavours, creamy malt, nuts, dark chocolate and espresso.

“Avolta is committed to providing an exceptional experience to travellers and a diverse portfolio that not only delivers global brands, but also celebrates regional craftsmanship and heritage is equally important,” said Aisha Dad, Avolta’s Category Manager for Liquor in the UK.

“We were delighted to discover the Aber Falls Distillery, which truly represents the spirit of North Wales.

“No whisky offer would be complete without the award-winning Aber Falls and we’re delighted to be extending our relationship with Halewood to introduce the range to our customers.”

A ‘sought-after’ whisky

A recent addition to the Halewood Artisanal Spirit’s portfolio, the Aber Falls Whisky Distillery is one of only four in Wales and the first in North Wales since the early 1900s.

The distillery uses locally sourced Welsh ingredients and water is drawn from the distillery’s own borehole, which runs down from Aber Falls and the Snowdonia mountains.

The Single Malt has claimed several awards, including Silver at the World Whiskies Awards, Silver at the London Spirits Competition and Silver at the World Spirits Award.

“To date, Aber Falls has been exported to 45 countries,” said Prunty.

“It has proven popular with consumers and has already established itself as a sought-after whisky. As a strategically key brand for us, we see so much opportunity for Aber Falls globally.

“We are looking to expand our current global distribution as well as extending our global travel retail listings at pace.”

A local landmark

The Aber Falls Distillery, in the village of Abergwyngregyn, collaborates with local farmers and uses only authentic Welsh malted barley and fresh Welsh water in recipes developed to highlight the quality of those ingredients.

After fermentation, Aber Falls whisky is distilled in large copper stills, which remove the sulphur from the liquid and help in the formation of esters which give the spirit a refined, fruity character.

Once distilled, a range of carefully chosen wooden barrels, including American Oak Bourbon, Virgin Oak and Spanish Sherry, enhance the flavour profile of the whisky during the maturation process.

The distillery is working hard to drive the local economy, by utilising nearby resources where possible and attracting tourism.

“We believe that our whisky should put in as much as it takes out,” said Carole Jones, General Manager at Aber Falls Distillery.

“Our work with Welsh farmers on growing the finest Welsh barley strives to not only ensure our ingredient is authentic and of the highest quality, but also improve the economy of Wales.

“Aside from growing our ingredients, we also don’t let anything go to waste. Leftover pot ale is given to local farms for use as fertiliser, while spent grain can be recycled as cattle feed.

“Working with Bangor University’s grain research centre, and in partnership with other local businesses, we developed and grew premium malted barley for use in our single malt whisky.”

The distillery’s whisky offer also includes a limited-edition Aber Falls Rye Whisky and Whisky Glass Gift Box, with two whisky glasses.

Aber Falls Rye Whisky, launched in December 2023, combines 51% malted rye and 49% Welsh malted barley and has been matured in a Virgin Oak cask for just over three years.

Non-chill filtered and with a natural colour, it features notes of Christmas cake candied fruits, marzipan, chocolate and vanilla, whilst the palate delivers a taste of rye bread with hints of apple and malt.

Aber Falls Distillery also produces dry and flavoured gins and liqueurs and offers a range of gift boxes.

READ MORE: Spirits maker Halewood set for ‘busiest’ year yet in global travel retail

READ MORE: Halewood Spirits grows GTR presence with Actium and Wine Classics tie-up