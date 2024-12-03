Accolade unveils ‘biggest ever brand promotion’ for Da Luca Prosecco

By Trbusiness Editor

Accolade Da Luca Avolta Christmas campaign

The “Precious Moments Bottled” promotion is running in multiple World Duty Free locations.

Accolade Wines has partnered with Avolta to create a major travel retail promotion over the key Christmas period for Da Luca Prosecco.

The campaign, which is running in World Duty Free stores at multiple locations, is Accolade’s biggest ever brand promotion across UK airports. Its objective is to boost Da Luca’s brand awareness within GTR, and drive the quality perception of Da Luca as one of the top prosecco brands in the channel.

The “Precious Moments Bottled’ promotion spotlights the airport exclusives Da Luca Prosecco 75cl and Da Luca Sparkling Rose 75cl. It is being featured on digital screens at the front of World Duty Free stores, and is supported by a ‘digital tasting unit’ where shoppers can sample the Da Luca expressions in the company of brand ambassadors.

Accolade anticipates a total of up to 8.6 million impressions for the promotional Da Luca screenings over the duration of the campaign, which began on 26 November and will run through to 3 January 2025.

Accolade drives quality perception

The World Duty Free stores participating in the promotion are located at Heathrow Terminal 2, Gatwick North and South Terminals, London Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester Terminal 3 and Newcastle airports.

According to Accolade, Da Luca has performed well in GTR in 2024, with strong promotions and new listings in airports driving an +11% volume increase in year-to-date sales.

Accolade Wines Channel Sales Director Jeff Bond said: “We are very excited to launch such a wide scale campaign with our retail partner World Duty Free. It provides us with the opportunity to captivate customers from the moment they step into the duty-free stores through the use of prominent digital brand screens, supported by an in-store promotion featuring tasting opportunities for shoppers.

Accolade Da Luca Prescious Moments Bottled promotion

Accolade Wines Channel Sales Director Jeff Bond hailed Da Luca’s impressive 2024 performance and is preparing for another “big year” for the brand.

“The aim is to drive the perception of Da Luca as a quality brand, and of course to improve conversion overall in-store. The brand has performed very impressively for us in travel retail this year so far and we want to build on that as we head into another big year for the brand in 2025.”

Avolta Category Manager for Liquor in the UK Aisha Dad commented: “We are delighted to be able to launch such an extensive campaign over the busy Christmas period, in partnership with Accolade Wines.

“Da Luca Prosecco is a very popular brand with our customers, and it’s great that this impactful campaign will be live in several of our key locations, and will also involve the travel exclusive product lines that we offer.  It will definitely engage travellers’ interest and help drive sales.”

