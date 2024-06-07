Accolade Wines launches ‘Remastered’ European wine series into travel retail

Accolade Wines has launched its premium European wine brand Remastered, into the travel retail channel. The launch will be supported by summer tasting activations in duty free stores, and plans are in place to add new expressions to the Remastered range over time.

The wines will be available with duty free retailer DFDS on an initial multi-buy deal of 6 for £30.

The new duo of wines come in bottles playful imagery emblazoned on the labels that plays into their Italian heritage, and Remastered said it aims particularly to transform the way younger consumers experience and enjoy old world wines.

The Sangiovese wine boasts aromas of morello cherry and damson, with undertones of winter spice, and is medium bodied with delicate tannins.

The Sicilian Fiano is full bodied, with acidity and tropical fruit notes, complete with hints of lemon and cedar for a long, crisp, citrus finish.

Jeff Bond of Accolade Wines, said: “Our aim with Remastered is to bring a bold twist to tradition. Championing great wines from Europe, these initial expressions are branded to attract younger consumers into the premium wine category, which makes the Remastered series such a great fit for travel retail.

We’re taking a new world approach to brands in the old world category and bringing consumers a premium, high-quality offering at a fair price point. The launch will be supported with a run of tasting activations in duty-free environments this Summer.”

Accolade Wines has also reported two listings (DFDS and airline Condor) for its premium Italian Pinot Grigio Blush rosé, Cupiolo.

Sales with retailer DFDS will be boosted with an offer of 6 bottles for £45.

Bond said of Cupiolo: “Cupiolo Pinot Grigio Blush is great addition to our travel retail portfolio and we are delighted to get up and running with our first travel retail listings for the brand. The product has a great premium look with its attractive bottle and elegant branding which again appeal to younger wine consumers.”

