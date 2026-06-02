Aena releases a series of retail and F&B tenders

By Kevin Rozario |

Image Credit: Aena
Aena Group, retail tenders

New tenders from Aena were issued at the end of May.

Spanish airport operator Aena has several spaces available for potential retail or food and beverage (F&B) partners, with deadlines at the end of June.

Across the company’s airports, two concessions are at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD). One is a 55sq m space in Terminal 1 plus 26sq m at the boarding area of airside Gates A. Aena states: “The successful bidder may operate the leased space as a duty-free or duty-paid establishment, provided they comply with the requirements established by current legislation.”

Annual minimum rents for the five-year concession (with extensions of up to two years) start at €100,000 in 2026 and rise to €132,500 in 2031. The deadline for submissions is 29 June.

Also at MAD is a much smaller space of 4.6sq m intended for nutrition and wellbeing in Terminal 4. Located on Level 1 of the commercial plaza (south zone), the premises will incur an annual minimum rent of €56,000 in 2026, rising to €59,428 in 2029. The concession is for three years, with the possibility of two extensions of one year each.

Concessions at Seville and Melilla airports

Elsewhere, a retail spot of 84.5sq m at Seville Airport (SVQ) is offered for “a nationally established brand” in its commercial plaza. Rents start at €141,424 in 2026, rising to €186,250 in 2031 for the five-year concession, with the possibility of extending it by two years. The submission deadline is 22 June.

At Melilla Airport (MLN), spaces intended for restaurants, one for a multi-store, and two for automatic vending machines for F&B are offered. The first point of sale, a cafeteria/restaurant, has three locations landside measuring 74.5sq m, 38.4sq m, and 172sq m.

The second consists of an airside cafeteria covering 11.5sq m, a 21.9sq m landside “department store,” and two more landside units measuring 9.1sq m and 8.2sq m. The vending machines for F&B are 1sq m each and located airside in departures, and landside in arrivals.

The concession is for three years plus up to two years of extensions with minimum annual rents set at €18,000 in 2026, rising to 19,080 in 2029. The deadline for submission is 22 June. For full details of these and other open retail and F&B tenders available from Aena, click here.

READ MORE: Aena in Q1: duty-free down, but F&B and speciality shops up

READ MORE: Aena launches tender for Reduced Mobility Passenger Assistance Service

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