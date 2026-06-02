Aena releases a series of retail and F&B tenders

Image Credit: Aena

Spanish airport operator Aena has several spaces available for potential retail or food and beverage (F&B) partners, with deadlines at the end of June.

Across the company’s airports, two concessions are at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD). One is a 55sq m space in Terminal 1 plus 26sq m at the boarding area of airside Gates A. Aena states: “The successful bidder may operate the leased space as a duty-free or duty-paid establishment, provided they comply with the requirements established by current legislation.”

Annual minimum rents for the five-year concession (with extensions of up to two years) start at €100,000 in 2026 and rise to €132,500 in 2031. The deadline for submissions is 29 June.

Also at MAD is a much smaller space of 4.6sq m intended for nutrition and wellbeing in Terminal 4. Located on Level 1 of the commercial plaza (south zone), the premises will incur an annual minimum rent of €56,000 in 2026, rising to €59,428 in 2029. The concession is for three years, with the possibility of two extensions of one year each.

Concessions at Seville and Melilla airports

Elsewhere, a retail spot of 84.5sq m at Seville Airport (SVQ) is offered for “a nationally established brand” in its commercial plaza. Rents start at €141,424 in 2026, rising to €186,250 in 2031 for the five-year concession, with the possibility of extending it by two years. The submission deadline is 22 June.

At Melilla Airport (MLN), spaces intended for restaurants, one for a multi-store, and two for automatic vending machines for F&B are offered. The first point of sale, a cafeteria/restaurant, has three locations landside measuring 74.5sq m, 38.4sq m, and 172sq m.

The second consists of an airside cafeteria covering 11.5sq m, a 21.9sq m landside “department store,” and two more landside units measuring 9.1sq m and 8.2sq m. The vending machines for F&B are 1sq m each and located airside in departures, and landside in arrivals.

The concession is for three years plus up to two years of extensions with minimum annual rents set at €18,000 in 2026, rising to 19,080 in 2029. The deadline for submission is 22 June. For full details of these and other open retail and F&B tenders available from Aena, click here.

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