ANY DI expands Munich Airport presence with new Terminal 2 pop-up

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: ANY DI
ANY DI Munich pop-up T2

The pop-up complements the brand’s flagship location in the T2 Satellite.

One year after its previous activation, luxury accessories brand ANY DI has returned to Munich Airport Terminal 2 with a dedicated pop-up store, further strengthening its airport footprint alongside its flagship location in the Terminal 2 Satellite.

Positioned within one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, the new location allows ANY DI to connect with more international travellers, further strengthening its presence in the travel retail channel, and highlighting the brand’s ongoing expansion strategy across key international airport environments.

Renowned for blending functional luxury with innovative design, the ANY DI pop-up is showcasing the brand’s signature SunCover collection, modular strap systems, bags and travel essentials.

“Munich Airport is a place where people from all over the world come together every single day,” noted Founder & CEO Anne Dickhardt.

“Different destinations, cultures and stories meet in one space – and that energy perfectly reflects the spirit of ANY DI.”

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