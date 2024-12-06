ARI unveils Dublin & Cork exclusive Teeling Whiskey Christmas batch

ARI has unveiled a special new Christmas Batch botting by Teeling Whiskey, blended for and available exclusively at Dublin & Cork Airport Duty Free, aged in port, sherry and red wine casks for a unique depth of flavour and festive appeal.

Notes of rich brown sugar, Christmas pudding, allspice and sweet toffee, intermingling with dried fruits and soft tannins, act as the sensory basis of the Irish whiskey.

Damien Smith, Buyer atARI, added, “This exciting collaboration with Teeling Whiskey is the latest chapter in our whiskey journey of discovery. We are delighted to welcome yet another world exclusive to The Irish Whiskey Collection in Dublin & Cork Airport Duty Free. There’s something magical about this whiskey.

The rich flavours that dance on the palate, it’s like capturing the essence of the holiday season in a glass. Undoubtedly, this will make for a unique Christmas gift for any whiskey lover.”

ARI noted this exclusive launch is part of its commitment to partnership and collaboration, working with brands and producers to create exclusive products and ranges for customers across its global estate.

Stephen Teeling, Sales & Marketing Director of Teeling Whiskey, added: “When asked by ARI to collaborate on our first ever Christmas exclusive whiskey, we were delighted to produce a limited-edition whiskey that represents all the aromas and tastes that encapsulate the festive period.

This release of 1000 bottles is a true embodiment of our commitment to innovation and quality, and we are proud to showcase the best of Irish whiskey craftsmanship in partnership with one of the world’s leading whiskey retailers.”

The Teeling Whiskey Christmas Batch is available exclusively at The Irish Whiskey Collection at Dublin & Cork Airport Duty Free.

