ATÜ Duty Free – the TAV Airports and Unifree Duty Free/Gebr. Heinemann subsidiary – has debuted Canada Goose in Turkey at Istanbul Airport (IST).

The Canadian luxury outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories brand, which also counts travel retail points sale in South Korea and Germany, can be found across a 91sq m footprint on the departures floor of the international terminal.

Travellers can browse from an assortment of merchandise, including its recognisable parkas, lightweight jackets, knitwear and accessories.

In a statement, ATÜ Duty Free says the Canada Goose shop ‘promises a unique shopping experience through its distinctive interior design, which redefines the natural theme in a sustainable manner’.

Ersan Arcan, CEO of ATU Duty Free, said: “We are excited to continue expanding our brand partnerships and introducing our passengers to esteemed global brands. In line with this effort, we are delighted to unveil Canada Goose’s first store in Türkiye at Istanbul Airport.

“Visitors to the Canada Goose store will not only discover the brand’s latest and most popular collections, but will also enjoy an exclusive shopping experience in a store with eye-catching ambience in its architecture.

“Leveraging our extensive experience in luxury retail spanning over 20 years, and the collaborative synergy between Unifree Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann and ATU Duty Free, we remain committed to enriching our portfolio with world-class brands.”

Jan Richter, Director Purchasing FAWJ at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “We are very happy to welcome Canada Goose to Istanbul Airport and provide the travellers with a new and unique addition to their shopping experience.

“Canada Goose stands for performance paired with luxury and will delight shoppers with a wide and exciting product range. At Gebr. Heinemann, we strive for long-term partnerships and I want to thank all parties involved for the excellent cooperation.”

Ceren Tonguç, CCO of Unifree Duty Free, added “Our foremost priority is delivering exceptional service and an impressive shopping journey for our customers. We are working on this highest goal every day. So far, we have introduced many global brands to our passengers as the sole operator of duty free areas at Istanbul Airport.

“And today, we are delighted to introduce the luxury brand Canada Goose’s first store in Türkiye at Istanbul Airport. Canada Goose will showcase passengers a wide product range and a unique shopping experience.”