Au Vodka unveils largest ever bottle of vodka as it enters travel retail

The Au Vodka team in front of the 2.1m tall gold bottle of vodka, which will remain in Stansted departures for one month.

Au Vodka has unveiled a 250l, 300kg, 2.1m tall bottle of vodka in the departures lounge of London Stansted Airport (Stansted) as part of Au Vodka’s push into travel retail.

Au Vodka partnered with Avolta (via subsidiary World Duty Free) and Stansted for the activation, which was also attended by celebrity DJ and Au Vodka partner Charlie Sloth.

The activation (and large bottle) was certified as THE largest vodka bottle ever produced, not just within travel retail.

The activation will be in place for a month, and then the bottle will be auctioned off at a price of £150,000.

Garry Maxwell, Director of GMAX Travel Retail, who was also in attendance at the activation, told TRBusiness: “Au Vodka is already top ten in terms of overall sales within Avolta’s spirit brands, and is in talks with the likes of Heinemann and AirAsia when it comes to distribution for travel retail.

“It’s not even available in China, yet it’s the most searched spirit brand on social media globally!”

GMAX Travel Retail has been aiding the Au Vodka team as it makes a push into the travel retail channel.

Speaking to TRBusiness’ Content Editor Benedict Evans at the activation, Sloth said: “In eight years we’ve gone from £50-60,000 in turnover, to more like £50-60 million.”

Au Vodka can no doubt contribute a portion of its success to its distinctive look, and strong marketing approach.

“They’ve obviously got the likes Charlie Sloth on board, but they’re really good at targeting regional brand ambassadors who get behind the brand in a big way,” noted Maxwell.

A closer look at the £150,000 bottle, which towers over travellers and celebrity partner Charlie Sloth.

Though expensive, if purchased this would not be the most expensive bottle of liquor sold within travel retail.

That honour still lies with a highly rare Yamazaki 55-year-old whisky which was sold by Unifree Duty Free and JV partner Heinemann.

That bottle of whisky fetched a whopping €488,000 (£414,000) in an auction at Istanbul Airport in 2022.

