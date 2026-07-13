Avinor launches multiple retail contracts at Norway’s largest airports

Image Credit: Eirik Førde/Avinor

Norwegian airport operator Avinor is launching tenders for retail spaces across the airports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, and Trondheim, with an estimated total value exceeding NOK4,5 billion (approximately US$470,7m) over a five-year period.

Approximately 30 retail spaces have been announced as part of the tender, covering a wide range of categories, including fashion and sportswear, bookstores, electronics, souvenirs, accessories, sunglasses, sweets, gifting/lifestyle and delicacies.

As well as aiming to elevating the customer experience at the airports, Avinor said the tenders will help ‘ensure stability and predictability in commercial revenues’.

“We look forward to developing an even more relevant and inspiring commercial offering at our largest airports,” said Iskra Skram, VP Commercial Development Terminal at Avinor.

“These tenders provide us with the opportunity to establish long-term partnerships that not only enhance the commercial offering and improve the travel experience but also contribute to creating strong revenue streams.”

The tenders are also said to mark ‘significant milestones’ in Avinor’s commercial strategy, laying the foundation for the development of an ‘attractive, modern, and diverse commercial offering within the terminals – while ensuring sustainable value creation in the years ahead’.

Indeed, Avinor is looking to transform its terminals into ‘vibrant spaces where functionality and inspiration go hand in hand’.

“By consolidating and optimising terminal spaces, we can create a more cohesive and attractive offering for travellers,” said Joachim Lupnaav Johnsen, Executive Vice President for Commercial Areas at Avinor.

“This is an important step in enhancing the customer experience and ensuring that our airports appeal to both Norwegian and international travellers.”

For travellers, this will give rise to a retail offering that blends trends and seasonal variations with a mixture of well-known international and Norwegian brands.

Local businesses and Norwegian/Nordic characteristics are also set to be highlighted, where relevant.

In terms of the partners Avinor is seeking, the operator states it’s looking for vthose capable of creating ‘unique and relevant concepts tailored to the airport environment and passenger traffic’.

‘The ideal partners will combine commercial strength with the ability to deliver inspiring customer experiences. They should be customer-focused, adaptable, and capable of evolving in line with emerging trends and a changing passenger mix,’ said Avinor.

FAST FACTS

Airports: 4 (Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, and Trondheim)

Number of premises: Approximately 30 retail spaces

Estimated contact value: Over NOK 4,5 billion (based on available forecasts)

Total passenger base: 53 million (2025), expected to grow to 56 million by the start of the contracts

READ NEXT: Avinor launches new kiosk/convenience store tenders valued at NOK2bn

READ NEXT: Norway launches tender for duty-free contracts worth up to NOK50bn/€4.5bn

READ NEXT: Travel Retail Norway introduces bitcoin payments for Click & Collect on arrival