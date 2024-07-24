Avolta and Real Madrid debut hybrid concept at club’s hometown hub

Avolta has partnered with Real Madrid to open the football club’s first outlet in an airport, combining food and beverage (F&B) and official merchandise.



The Corner by Real Madrid is the result of an agreement between the partners to open Real Madrid F&B outlets in Spanish airports, debuting in terminals T1 and T4 of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport – the hometown of the world-famous football team.

The ambition is to roll the concept out globally to airports across the Avolta network.

“The Corner by Real Madrid is the spearhead of a unique collaboration between Avolta and the Club,” said Ángeles Montesdeoca, CEO of Avolta in Spain.

“With this concept, Avolta gives wings to our strategy of combining retail with a very high-quality restaurant offer for travellers in duty free stores, creating spaces with strong local feeling and surprising our guests.”

Real Madrid fans will notice that the bar – the centrepiece of the 100-square-metre outlet – is inspired by the silhouette of the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Diners can enjoy quality dishes and tapas, as well as a wide selection of takeaway items, including sandwiches and salads, with vegetarian and vegan options.

The bar’s all-day menu serves local produce representative of traditional Spanish gastronomy.

Adjacent to The Corner by Real Madrid, a selection of the club’s official merchandise will be available to purchase.

The partnership extends to 11 of Avolta’s main duty free stores across Spain, which will feature a larger retail assortment, including the club’s sports products, equipment and gifts.

