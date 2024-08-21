Avolta and Real Madrid inaugurate The Corner by Real Madrid at MAD

Avolta and Real Madrid have officially inaugurated the hybrid The Corner by Real Madrid concept in Terminal 4 of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD).

Taking advantage of the team’s trip to Mallorca for their La Liga match, the ceremony on 18 August was attended by the entire Real Madrid squad, as well as dignitaries from Avolta and the Club.

The premium dining and merchandise concept offers guests a Real Madrid experience that blends with the airport’s surroundings.

The store is the first of two locations at the Madrid airport offering a dining area and Club merchandise, with the second set to come in Terminal 1.

“We believe airports are spaces where unforgettable experiences happen, and this partnership is another perfect example of how Avolta goes the extra mile to achieve this,” said Juan Carlos Torres, Executive Chairman of Avolta, who presided over the inauguration alongside Club President Florentino Pérez.

“With this new initiative, we aim to redefine what it means to wait for a flight, providing our customers with a place where they can purchase their favourite team’s products, enjoy good food, a comfortable atmosphere, and, of course, the essence of Real Madrid.”

Alongside the presence of the Real Madrid team members visiting the new outlet, the inauguration featured a special performance by football freestyler Paloma Pujol, who entertained attendees and the players with her skills.

Real Madrid fans will recognise that the shape of the bar – the focal point of the 100 sqm space – is inspired by the silhouette of the recently renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Travellers can enjoy quality dishes and tapas, as well as a wide selection of take-away products.

The bar serves high-end local products representative of traditional Spanish cuisine, developed in collaboration with Avolta chefs.

The take-away menu includes locally and internationally inspired sandwiches, as well as a variety of Mediterranean salads, including vegetarian and vegan options.

A selection of sought-after official Club products can be purchased in the area adjacent to The Corner by Real Madrid.

The hybrid concept of The Corner by Real Madrid is complemented by a broader range of sports products, equipment, and Club gifts available in 11 of the main duty free shops across the country.

