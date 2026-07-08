Avolta opens first Bill’s restaurant at Heathrow Airport

Image Credit: Avolta

Avolta has opened the first-ever airport location for British restaurant brand Bill’s at Heathrow Terminal 2, marking the start of a new partnership as the airport continues to enhance its food and beverage offering.

Located on the upper level of Terminal 2, the restaurant brings the popular high street dining concept into the airport environment, reflecting a joint commitment by Avolta and Heathrow to work with established local brands that create a stronger sense of place for travellers.

The all-day dining concept offers Bill’s signature menu, including buttermilk pancakes, burgers, shawarmas and brunch favourites, catering to passengers throughout the day.

“The opening of Bill’s at Heathrow is an important moment for this partnership and a great example of what can be achieved when airports, operators and brands work together with a shared focus on the traveller experience,” said Fred Creighton, CEO UK at Avolta.

“Bill’s is a recognisable and well-loved British icon, and we are very excited to introduce this signature brand into Heathrow. It is a strong example of how Avolta collaborates with partners to adapt successful high street concepts for high-traffic locations, while honouring the qualities that make those brands distinctive.”

Image Credit: Avolta

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, added: “Bill’s brings something fresh and recognisably British to Terminal 2. As the first Bill’s at any airport in the world, it’s a strong addition to our food and beverage offer, supporting our focus on passenger experience and making every journey better.”

Bill’s Managing Director Tom James said the partnership combines the strengths of both businesses. “Our team at Bill’s and the team at Avolta share the same ambition to bring a quality, family-friendly all-day offer to airport passengers. With their extensive success operating in airports, and our continued success in the casual dining market, we are both looking forward to seeing this take off and hit new heights of airport dining.”

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