Avolta has secured a 10-year contract extension, to the beginning of 2034, for its retail stores at Athens International Airport (AIA).

The move sees Avolta continue to operate 31 shops, over a combined floor space of more than 4,900 sqm at Greece’s busiest airport.

The stores are operated by Avolta’s subsidiary, Hellenic Duty Free Shops, which has partnered with the airport since it commenced operations in 2001.

“We are thankful to Athens International Airport and proudly announce the extension of our partnership – a collaboration that has been mutually successful for the past 23 years and is now set to continue to the beginning of 2034,” said Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta.

“I also extend my sincere thanks to the team at Avolta, whose collective efforts paved the way for a significant contract extension at one of the key airports in which we operate in Southern Europe, and which is so important to Mediterranean tourism.

“As we journey towards our Destination 2027 strategy, we continue to provide travellers with premium experiences and exceptional services, based on a deep understanding of our stakeholders’ needs and market trends.

“We are committed to reshaping the travel experience through innovative solutions and loyal partnerships, ultimately transforming airports into destinations that travellers are happy to spend time in.”

In February 2024, Avolta increased its retail footprint by approximately 290 sqm, as part of a refurbishment of the Schengen area’s expansive walk-through duty free store.

The travel experience player has enhanced the product offering by elevating the perfumes and cosmetics section and extending the range of accessories.

Updates are also giving rise to a more seamless shopping experience, with expanded checkout areas and the option to self-checkout.

Design elements evoke the ambience of Greece, showcasing Greek local products, cuisine and souvenirs.

“We are excited to expand our long-lasting relationship with Avolta, acclaimed operators of the largest retail concession at the Athens International Airport,” commented George Eleftherakos, Chief Development Officer, Athens International Airport.

“Working together for 10 more years with a global leader in travel experience like Avolta, is definitely a step towards accomplishing our common goal for providing the best that Greece has to offer and a truly unforgettable Athenian airport experience to millions of travellers passing through our Airport.”

In 2023, AIA welcomed 28.17 million passengers, exceeding 2022 levels by 24% and beating 2019 levels by 10.2%.

AIA’s commercial offering has undergone an extensive transformation during the last three years, through the introduction of variety of top Greek high-street and leading international concepts in its terminals.

