Avolta secures 12-year ORF contract with hybrid retail and F&B expansion

Image Credit: Avolta Avolta has secured a new 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), expanding its long-standing partnership with the airport through a major new retail and food & beverage programme that combines hybrid concepts, local brands and enhanced passenger convenience.

The agreement, awarded by the Norfolk Airport Authority, forms part of ORF’s largest modernisation project in more than 50 years and will introduce nine new concepts across retail and dining, including four hybrid retail and F&B formats designed to maximise space efficiency and increase spend per passenger.

The contract further strengthens Avolta’s presence at the airport, where it has operated for nearly three decades, while also marking the introduction of its hybrid model at ORF.

Across the redevelopment, Hudson and HMSHost will transform more than 6,000sq ft of existing concessions space alongside almost 5,500sq ft of new space across Concourses A and B and the main terminal. The new retail programme blends national brands with locally inspired concepts that reflect the identity and culture of coastal Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Among the new concepts is Mermaid Landing, inspired by the coastal culture of Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks, offering apparel, travel essentials and local products alongside beverages from local coffee roaster Pinup Coffee Co.

Explore Virginia will spotlight locally made gifts, artisan snacks and regional accessories, while Hudson’s core travel essentials store will also feature beverages from Town Center Cold Pressed, serving locally roasted coffee and cold-pressed juices.

Hampton Roads Market will celebrate the Chesapeake Bay region’s naval heritage through exclusive merchandise and a dedicated shop-in-shop concept, complemented by a full-service Dunkin’ outlet. An automated retail concept, Port Provisions, will provide grab-and-go hot and cold food and beverages.

On the food & beverage side, HMSHost will introduce a mix of local and national dining concepts. In Concourse A, Virginia Beach café The Stockpot will debut at the airport, serving bowls, ramen, salads and biscuits alongside regional craft beers and locally produced wines.

Concourse B will welcome the first permanent airport location for local favourite Ghost Kitchen, created by Chef Blake Sehestedt, offering burgers, sandwiches and street food-inspired dishes. Waterside Bites, inspired by Norfolk’s Waterside District, will provide additional automated food and beverage options.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Wild Wings will open a full-service sports bar in the main terminal alongside a Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept offering grab-and-go dining. Two new Starbucks coffeehouses will also form part of the expanded programme.

Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America at Avolta, said: “This new 12-year contract reflects the strength of our partnership with Norfolk Airport Authority and the introduction of Avolta’s first hybrid retail and food and beverage concepts at ORF.

“The programme brings together local relevance, proven brands and practical convenience, giving travellers more choice and a stronger connection to the community. It’s a standout model of what strong partnership and a shared vision can deliver: enhanced choice, improved convenience and an experience travellers can truly enjoy.”

Mark Perryman, President and CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, commented: “Travellers want convenience, selection and the chance to discover items that will complement their journey, whether that’s a preflight snack, something to read, or a souvenir that perfectly reflects their time spent here in Hampton Roads.

“Hudson and HMSHost have taken a thoughtful approach to developing their latest retail and food & beverage lineup, and the upcoming shops and eateries unquestionably reflect Coastal Virginia in a manner we know our guests will appreciate.”

Digital engagement will play a central role across the new programme, with self-checkout, digital menu boards, QR code ordering and Club Avolta loyalty integration designed to enhance convenience and shopper engagement.