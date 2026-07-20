Balenciaga opens first duty-free boutique in the region at Istanbul Airport

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Istanbul Airport
– TRBusiness

The new boutique will mark the brand’s first duty-free location in the region.

Balenciaga has expanded its travel retail footprint with the opening of a new boutique at Istanbul Airport, marking the brand’s first duty-free location in the region.

Located in the international departures area of Türkiye’s largest airport, the 72sq m store is operated in partnership with iGA and Unifree Duty Free and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The boutique offers a curated selection of current men’s and women’s collections, including handbags, footwear, hats, scarves and travel accessories such as wallets and phone cases.

The store has been designed according to Balenciaga’s Raw Architecture retail concept, which combines industrial-inspired materials with softer design elements. Untreated concrete walls and shelving, poured concrete flooring and metal display units are complemented by a backlit ceiling panel, beige carpeting and cream-coloured velvet seating.

The design also reflects elements of Istanbul Airport’s architecture, incorporating warm tones that complement the terminal’s bronze-clad storefronts. The exterior features illuminated Balenciaga branding alongside a raw steel-framed entrance.

The opening further strengthens Balenciaga’s presence in global travel retail while adding a new luxury fashion offer to Istanbul Airport’s international retail portfolio.

READ MORE: Balenciaga store lands at Schiphol Lounge 2 with Lagardère Travel Retail

READ MORE: Unifree curates luxury spirits assortment for collectors at Istanbul

READ MORE: Jean Paul Gaultier brings ‘Summer Gaultier’ activation to Istanbul Airport

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