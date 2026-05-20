Baltona launches “milestone” 504 sqm duty-free shop at Krakow Airport

Image Credit: Baltona

Poland travel retail operator Baltona has unveiled its largest investment of the year so far – a modern 504 sqm retail space at Krakow Airport.

The new Krakow Duty Free by Baltona shop offers travellers a distinctive shopping experience and sense of place, with interiors inspired by the history and rich heritage of Krakow.

The grand opening of the store, which is located in the passenger terminal of John Paul II International Airport Krakow–Balice, was officiated by Wojciech Czernek, CEO of Baltona; Tomasz Marczak, Member of the Management Board of Baltona; Łukasz Chaberski, CEO of Polskie Porty Lotnicze S.A. and Łukasz Strutyński, CEO of Krakow Airport (see photo below).

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the Krakow Duty Free by Baltona shop, a milestone that marks a truly special moment for us,” said Wojciech Czernek, CEO of PHZ Baltona S.A.

“The scale of this project, its local, authentic character and world-class standards make this investment one of the most significant in Baltona’s recent history. We are proud to be present at Krakow Airport – the fastest-growing airport in this part of Europe – which confirms our ambitions and Baltona’s position as the Polish leader in the travel retail market.”

The project was carried out on schedule and completed within 60 days, with Baltona opening a temporary shop just one week after the premises were handed over to ensure that customer service endured during the transition.

Image Credit: Baltona

“The opening of the new Baltona shop at Krakow Airport is a special moment for us, as this is an airport in which PPL is the majority shareholder and which we regard as a strategic hub within the network of Polish airports,” said Łukasz Chaberski, CEO of Polskie Porty Lotnicze S.A.

“This investment demonstrates not only the airport’s dynamic growth, but also the potential of Polish companies to deliver world-class projects. We are particularly pleased that Baltona is part of the PPL S.A. Capital Group, thanks to which we are jointly developing modern standards of passenger service and retail infrastructure at Polish airports.”

The sense of place design philosophy of the Krakow Duty Free by Baltona shop has been carried out in collaboration with architectural firm The Design Solution.

The local character of the new venue is expressed through details that draw upon Krakow’s cultural heritage, with the scales of the legendary Wawel Dragon serving as the visual theme.

The space is complemented by lighting elements designed specifically for the location, as well as large-format LED screens displaying content relating to the city and the region.

Image Credit: Baltona

“Our aim was to create a space that is not only functional but, above all, builds a connection with travellers by telling the fascinating story of Krakow,” said Nick Taylor, Director at The Design Solution.

A key feature is the open, intuitive walk-through customer route, which has been conceived to help improve the flow of people and allow shoppers to ‘freely explore’ the full range of products on offer.

The shop is also equipped with electronic price tags and self-service checkouts, whilst the regional zone features an LED display showcasing products from brands such as Krakowski Kredens, Wierzynek, Wawel and Alta Seska.

Customers can also shop a wide range of global brands, including dedicated Dior and Inglot zones.

In April, Krakow Airport handled 1,214,353 passengers, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. Since the start of 2026, the total number of passengers has exceeded 4.25 million.

“Krakow Airport’s record results demand top-class retail infrastructure,” said Łukasz Strutyński, CEO of Krakow Airport. “The new Baltona shop fits perfectly with our development strategy, a key element of which is creating positive passenger experiences.”

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