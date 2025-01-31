Blackjack Promotions brings Chinese New Year to life at Gatwick Airport

By Benedict Evans |

Blackjack Promotions’ team members facilitated promotional activities, showcased retail brands, and offered tailored services to Chinese passengers.

Travel retail and brand experience specialist, Blackjack Promotions celebrated Chinese New Year with the launch of an engagement campaign at London Gatwick Airport. The campaign launched as spending from Chinese travellers looks set to increase this year, to levels not seen since 2019.

The objective of the campaign was to emphasise gifting options available at London Gatwick Airport.

The activation, positioned in the International Departure Lounge (IDL) in the North Terminal where flights to China depart, launched as London Gatwick announced its growth plan centres on boosting UK-China connectivity, as the airport reported 265% year-on-year growth in passenger volumes to and from China.

In celebration of Chinese New Year, the cultural campaign highlights the opportunity to create meaningful connections with Chinese passengers; featuring Mandarin-speaking ambassadors, traditional attire, and tailored promotional activities.

Trained in promotional sales and hosting, the Mandarin-speaking ambassadors operated in sync with flights departing to Chinese destinations, ensuring maximum engagement with Chinese passengers.

As visitors navigated through the terminal, they were greeted with New Year wishes by Blackjack Promotions’ ambassadors dressed in traditional Cheongsam attire, a Chinese outfit symbolising elegance and heritage.

The team provided personalised recommendations on shopping and dining options throughout the duration of the campaign which ran from January 20-29.

Leanne Nutter, Retail & Brand Director at Blackjack Promotions, commented:  “Chinese tourism is vital to the UK economy, as visitors from China are known for their high spending power. While the aviation industry has seen a decline in Chinese visitors since 2019, VisitBritain forecasts a return to pre-pandemic levels, this year. This is encouraging, and at Blackjack Promotions, we’re committed to making every visit unforgettable by delivering unique, culturally enriching experiences.

This Chinese New Year provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate Chinese traditions and show how airports can connect with shoppers by embracing cultural nuances.”

Complementary signage was positioned around the promotional site further highlighting gifting options that were curated to resonate with Chinese travellers to boost customer interest and footfall.

Sarah Walker, Retail Trading and New Channels Manager, London Gatwick, added:  “We worked closely with retailers to identify gifting items that aligned with the preferences of Chinese customers. This ensured the campaign delivered both value to passengers and our retailers.

“As we look to encourage Chinese tourism, it’s important to find ways to connect with visitors. Blackjack Promotions came up with the idea of integrating cultural references into our North Terminal and the overall success of the initiative has been fantastic and shows our collective commitment to cultural awareness.”

READ MORE: Five beauty category trends in travel retail and how to leverage them

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: First panel discussion on ‘Progress and People’

READ MORE: Blackjack Promotions targets families with first augmented reality campaign

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Walker’s Shortbread unveils Lunar New Lear activation with Avolta at Gatwick

Walker’s Shortbread has teamed up with Avolta to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free rolls out promotions & exclusive products for Lunar New Year

Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and the Spring...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
DFS Group rolls out rewards and good fortune to mark Lunar New year Asia & Pacific
image description
Nuxe achieves double-digit growth in travel retail in 2024 International
image description
WHSmith collaborates with SMG to create its Retail Media Network International
image description
Melbourne Airport finalising details of international terminal expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
The Sexton Irish Whiskey launches GTR exclusive 11-Year-Old International
image description
InMotion inks deal with uCloudlink to list skus in 120+ US airport retail stores The Americas
image description
International pax underpins increase in Perth Airport traffic to 16.9m in 2024 Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Confidence Tracker Q4 2024 flash poll now live – take part today! International
image description
Davidoff Cigars launches Exclusive Editions LEPs at key airport retail sites International
image description
Coty Travel Retail unveils 'full-fan' effect Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme International
right